30m ago

Share

Push for 'ethical, disciplined' Tshwane metro police force is facing internal resistance, says MMC

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshwane Metropolitan Policing Department.
Tshwane Metropolitan Policing Department.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The City of Tshwane is on a mission to root out criminal elements in the metro police. 
  • According to the MMC, there is an internal pushback against measures to restore control and discipline. 
  • It includes an alleged smear campaign against the acting metro police boss.

An internal pushback is mounting against measures to restore command, control and discipline in the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), said the community safety head on Thursday.

Tshwane's mayoral committee member (MMC) for community safety, Grandi Theunissen, detailed his concerns regarding the resistance against the return of discipline to the TMPD.

"As a result of numerous complaints by members of the public, who have become the victims of criminal elements within the TMPD, various directives and other internal measures have been implemented by the acting chief of police, Basil Nkhwashu, with my full support," Theunissen said on Thursday.

One of the directives is that motorists pulled over by metro police could record their interaction, ask for appointment certificates and take photos of the vehicle's number plates.

News24 recently reported that more than 50 Tshwane metro officers would be dismissed for corruption in the next two months.

"These decisions and measures are all focused on ensuring a safe, ethical and disciplined working environment for the benefit of the public and TMPD.

"Although this does not come as a surprise, I am disheartened by manifestations of active and passive resistance against these ongoing attempts by the acting chief of police."

READ | JMPD dismissed 6 cops for fraud, corruption, and misconduct. Tshwane says it will kick out 50

Theunissen said senior metro police management did not rally around Nkhwashu's efforts to restore the image of the TMPD, which had been "tarnished by the rogue crooks among them".

He said he was concerned about the involvement of some union representatives in what he described as the support of criminal activities and a smear campaign against the acting chief of police.

"I would have expected the unions to welcome the interventions, which are aimed at improving their members' working conditions and reputation, and to constructively engage the City and the acting chief of police in this process.

Unfortunately, some union representatives seem determined to create and enforce the perception that they and their members are quite happy with the status quo, to the detriment of the City and its residents.


"While I respect the unions and the role that they play, I want to caution against attempts to co-manage the TMPD. However, we do welcome constructive engagement with regard to these matters."

TMPD's spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, said 225 cases against metro police officers were being investigated. The cases include corruption, bribery, extortion and kidnapping.

Mahamba said the cases were reported in the current financial year.

On Sunday, SABC News reported that South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) officials would be meeting with Tshwane metro police bosses to discuss "a range of issues".

One of the matters Samwu had raised concerns about was the claim that metro police leaders had called on the public to record their encounters with TMPD officers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshwane metro police departmentgrandi theunissenbasil nkhwashupretoriatshwanecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a holidaymaker, would you still visit Durban despite several sewage-related beach closures?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there are other attractions
11% - 262 votes
No, the situation is off-putting
89% - 2174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.61
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.38
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
912.26
+0.1%
Palladium
1,238.75
-2.7%
Gold
1,911.97
-0.1%
Silver
22.83
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.26
-2.7%
Top 40
69,603
+0.4%
All Share
74,831
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,814
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,307
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,733
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

8h ago

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo