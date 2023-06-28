Push for 'ethical, disciplined' Tshwane metro police force is facing internal resistance, says MMC

The City of Tshwane is on a mission to root out criminal elements in the metro police.

According to the MMC, there is an internal pushback against measures to restore control and discipline.

It includes an alleged smear campaign against the acting metro police boss.

An internal pushback is mounting against measures to restore command, control and discipline in the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), said the community safety head on Thursday.

Tshwane's mayoral committee member (MMC) for community safety, Grandi Theunissen, detailed his concerns regarding the resistance against the return of discipline to the TMPD.

"As a result of numerous complaints by members of the public, who have become the victims of criminal elements within the TMPD, various directives and other internal measures have been implemented by the acting chief of police, Basil Nkhwashu, with my full support," Theunissen said on Thursday.

One of the directives is that motorists pulled over by metro police could record their interaction, ask for appointment certificates and take photos of the vehicle's number plates.

News24 recently reported that more than 50 Tshwane metro officers would be dismissed for corruption in the next two months.

"These decisions and measures are all focused on ensuring a safe, ethical and disciplined working environment for the benefit of the public and TMPD.

"Although this does not come as a surprise, I am disheartened by manifestations of active and passive resistance against these ongoing attempts by the acting chief of police."

READ | JMPD dismissed 6 cops for fraud, corruption, and misconduct. Tshwane says it will kick out 50

Theunissen said senior metro police management did not rally around Nkhwashu's efforts to restore the image of the TMPD, which had been "tarnished by the rogue crooks among them".

He said he was concerned about the involvement of some union representatives in what he described as the support of criminal activities and a smear campaign against the acting chief of police.

"I would have expected the unions to welcome the interventions, which are aimed at improving their members' working conditions and reputation, and to constructively engage the City and the acting chief of police in this process.

Unfortunately, some union representatives seem determined to create and enforce the perception that they and their members are quite happy with the status quo, to the detriment of the City and its residents.





"While I respect the unions and the role that they play, I want to caution against attempts to co-manage the TMPD. However, we do welcome constructive engagement with regard to these matters."

TMPD's spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, said 225 cases against metro police officers were being investigated. The cases include corruption, bribery, extortion and kidnapping.

Mahamba said the cases were reported in the current financial year.

On Sunday, SABC News reported that South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) officials would be meeting with Tshwane metro police bosses to discuss "a range of issues".

One of the matters Samwu had raised concerns about was the claim that metro police leaders had called on the public to record their encounters with TMPD officers.



