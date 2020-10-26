1h ago

add bookmark

Put South Africans first, not ailing SAA, DA tells ANC ahead of Mboweni's mini budget

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hill-Lewis expects Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to announce another bailout for the flailing airline.
Hill-Lewis expects Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to announce another bailout for the flailing airline.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • It is morally indefensible to bail out SAA at the cost to South Africans, says the DA.
  • They expect Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to announce a R10.5 billion bailout in the MTBPS on Wednesday.
  • The party is concerned about the gap between state revenue and expenditure, leading to a debt crisis. 
It is morally indefensible to prioritise an expected bailout of South African Airways (SAA) over empowering people, DA MP and spokesperson on finance Geordin Hill-Lewis said ahead of Wednesday's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Hill-Lewis expects Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to announce another bailout for the flailing airline, to the tune of R10.5 billion, in what will be his third budget statement in an extraordinary year dominated by the economic effects of Covid-19.

READ HERE | Medium-term budget won't be popular - SAA to be dealt with, warns Mboweni

Hill-Lewis said Treasury and Mboweni must restore South Africa to a sustainable debt path and re-establish fiscal discipline.

"Equally important is protecting essential public services from deep budget cuts. These two goals are related. If we spend more on interest on debt, we will have less to spend on essential services.

"And if spending is focused on wasteful projects and failing state companies, there will be less for essential services."

'State-led economy'

Hill-Lewis said South Africa's economic recovery depends on a choice that the ANC must make: State ambition versus giving power to the people.

"The ANC must abandon its ambition for a state-led economy, which is smothering the entrepreneurial talent of South Africans," he said.

"The SAA bailout is why this budget is ultimately bound to disappoint. It represents the failure of the ANC to make the choice to move away from state ambition to giving power to the people."

He said no one in South Africa is making a case for why SAA should be bailed out. Again.

"And yet, another bailout is coming. R10.5 billion, on top of R16.4 billion in February.

"This is perfectly symbolic of the choice of 'state ambition' over empowering people. It is a morally indefensible choice to make."

Geordin Hill-Lewis
DA spokesperson on finance Geordin Hill-Lewis.
News24 Jan Gerber, News24

Hill-Lewis said the consequences of not closing what Mboweni calls the, "mouth of the hippo" – the yawning gap between government revenue and government expenditure – will lead to, "a full-blown sovereign debt crisis that would see South Africa cede a portion of policy sovereignty to international lenders, be they based in Beijing or Washington".

READ | SAA unlikely to survive post-rescue, warns aviation expert

But more than that, it will also lead to far deeper cuts across every public service, affecting above all, the poor.

He said closing the mouth of the hippo would require some difficult and painful decisions in the short-term, notably deep cuts to the public wage bill, and ending the cycle of perennial bailouts for failing state entities.

The DA's four core expectations for the MTBPS:
  1. The minister must show a credible path to debt stabilisation, and in the longer term, to debt reduction;
  2. The minister should commit himself to a formally legislated debt ceiling, ideally by supporting the DA’s Fiscal Responsibility Bill;
  3. The minister must protect essential public services from deep budget cuts, by focusing cuts on the public wage bill and through a root-and-branch reassessment of government spending; and
  4. The minister must hold the line on bailouts to failing state entities and should refuse any further bailout of SAA.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Too good to be true' – DA red-flags R21bn private loan offer to SAA
DA, EFF differ on Tito Mboweni's messages on SAA, Reserve Bank
Bailing out SAA with pension funds is unethical - DA
Read more on:
saademocartic alliancegeordin hill-lewismtbps
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8397 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.20)
Gold
1903.50
(+0.30)
Silver
24.32
(-0.43)
Platinum
871.00
(-2.73)
Brent Crude
41.25
(0.00)
Palladium
2365.50
(-0.57)
All Share
54879.94
(-0.83)
Top 40
50281.48
(-0.81)
Financial 15
10635.57
(-1.44)
Industrial 25
74478.28
(-0.57)
Resource 10
52084.69
(-0.91)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo