1h ago

add bookmark

Putco dismisses 105 employees for misconduct, intimidation after week-long wage, bonus strike

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of a Putco bus is seen.
A general view of a Putco bus is seen.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Putco dismissed 105 workers who were involved in a strike over wages and bonus payments.
  • Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said they were dismissed for misconduct and intimidation of employees who were not part of the strike.
  • Tirisano Transport and Service Workers Union secretary Stephen Motingoa told News24 that Putco did not inform employee representatives of its reasons for the dismissals. 

Putco has dismissed 105 employees who were part of a group who protested last week against the non-payment of bonuses and wage increases. 

They were demanding back pay of 6% salary increases and bonuses from 2020. 

Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the workers were dismissed for misconduct, intimidation, and blockading entry and exit points at Putco depots, preventing employees from entering and leaving the premises.  

Sixty-seven of them are driver conductors and 38 are technical staff.

The dismissal follows a disciplinary process and the reviewing of the representations of 1 000 employees about why Putco should not dismiss them for taking part in the strike. 

Employees had until Wednesday afternoon to submit their representations. 

About 400 workers made submissions individually. We also saw about 500 representations from unions who advocated for some workers to ensure they keep their jobs. During the strike, some employees were identified threatening other people, and some were identified removing people who were not part of the strike from their offices.

Putco did not lay criminal charges against the group. 

Xulu said Putco obtained a Labour Court order interdicting employees from disrupting services, which are expected to resume on Monday.

He added that commuters whose tickets expired from 1 September, the first day of the strike, will be reimbursed. 

Tirisano Transport and Service Workers Union secretary Stephen Motingoa told News24 the dismissal of the group was unfortunate. 

"That is an unfortunate situation and hurried action by Putco because we don't know how they arrived at that determination. This seems to have been selective action by Putco, which, in our view, is incorrect," he said. 

He added that although the union had not established how many of the 105 were its members, they would contest their dismissal if they were part of the cohort. 

"There are four unions involved at Putco, but if there are any of our members, we will challenge their dismissal because, for us, the dismissals constitute selective action without any reasons and evidence Putco has against the group," he said. 

Motingoa said Putco did not communicate its reasons for dismissing the group. He said their last interaction was when the unions made submissions on behalf of the employees last week. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
putcojohannesburggautengprotestslabour
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6395 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 586 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2376 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.39
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.84
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,715.16
+0.4%
Silver
18.80
+1.4%
Palladium
2,172.00
+1.4%
Platinum
884.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo