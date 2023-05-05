2h ago

Putco resumes operations after subsidy debacle put the brakes on its bus service

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
The Putco bus company has resumed its services after operations were halted.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Putco's bus service has resumed.
  • The bus service suspended operations on Wednesday night after there was a shortage of diesel as a result of an outstanding subsidy from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.
  • Services in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga were affected.

Putco has resumed its bus service after operations in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga were suspended due to diesel shortages that were brought about by an outstanding Gauteng roads and transport department subsidy.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the bus operator met with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Roads and Transport Logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Thursday to "avert further service disruption".

In a statement on Thursday night, Lesufi expressed "deep concern" about the impact of the service disruptions.

He said he was pleased that they had reached an agreement and that the concerns raised would be addressed to ensure that residents have access to safe, reliable, and affordable transport.

"We appreciate the bus company coming on board to resolve the issues and profusely apologise to commuters for the inconveniences caused.

"We would like to assure commuters that bus services will be running as usual from tomorrow (Friday) morning," he added.

Lesufi said the government was working on concluding a long-term agreement on bus contracts to ensure uninterrupted services.

"We understand the frustration of the commuters as this is the first time in 76 years that they find themselves in this situation."

"Furthermore, we will work on improving and strengthening our dispute resolution mechanisms to avoid decisions that negatively impact the commuters.

"I would like to urge bus service providers to improve their services and procure new fleets that will ensure great commuter experience," he said.

Diale-Tlabela said that the department had engaged with various public transport operators and commuter organisations to ensure that the new contracts aligned with expectations and catered to commuters' needs.

"We will continue to engage with the service providers in line with the policies to ensure that commuters do not continue to bear the brunt of unreliable bus services," Diale-Tlabela said.

Putco managing director Franco Pisapia said: "We are happy to announce the resumption of services from Friday morning. We wish to apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience caused. Commuters who bought season tickets will be reimbursed via discounts/validity periods."

