Q&A on lockdown Level 1: News24's editor Adriaan Basson in discussion with subscribers

(GCIS)
(GCIS)

Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to Level 1 of the lockdown as of midnight on Sunday, 20 September.

Lockdown Level 1 will include:

  • Indoor social, political and religious gatherings resuming at 50% venue capacity;
  • South Africa's borders reopening for international travel on 1 October, with some countries banned;
  • the curfew change and now be midnight to 4am;
  • and alcohol may be purchased from Monday to Friday until 17:00.

What do you think of Ramaphosa's announcement? Do you have any questions?

Join News24's editor Adriaan Basson in discussion with subscribers in the comments below!

