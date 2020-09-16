Q&A on lockdown Level 1: News24's editor Adriaan Basson in discussion with subscribers

Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a move to Level 1 of the lockdown as of midnight on Sunday, 20 September.
Lockdown Level 1 will include:
- Indoor social, political and religious gatherings resuming at 50% venue capacity;
- South Africa's borders reopening for international travel on 1 October, with some countries banned;
- the curfew change and now be midnight to 4am;
- and alcohol may be purchased from Monday to Friday until 17:00.
