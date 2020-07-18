1h ago

add bookmark

Q&A with Cosas: Some ANC leaders want schools open 'for their own business arrangements'

Tshidi Madia
A team called The Germinators, from Ladium disinfecting classes and offices at Pretoria Muslim Trust Sunni School School in Laudium.
A team called The Germinators, from Ladium disinfecting classes and offices at Pretoria Muslim Trust Sunni School School in Laudium.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • Cosas has accused some ANC leaders of insisting schools should remain open, purely for their own business interests.
  • While it is arguing for schools to close, it says this doesn't mean forfeiting the academic year.
  • Cosas has proposed that churches and other community-based organisations step in and assist with school nutrition programmes.

Some may be arguing for and against the closure of the country's schools in the face of rapidly increasing Covid-19 infections, but the Congress for South African Students (Cosas) is adamant that a national shutdown is the only way to go.

Last week, Cosas resolved at its first national executive committee that the continued phasing-in of schools was not in the best interests of the country's learners.

The organisation affiliated with the governing party has also started engaging with its mother-body in a bid to get support for its cause.

This week also saw the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioning against the reopening of schools if local transmissions of the pandemic have not been brought under control - a view which has resulted in at least two teacher unions also calling for the closure of schools.

News24 spoke to Cosas' national spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni about the way forward.

What has come from engagements with the ANC about the closure of schools?

There have been several bilateral meetings, which included one with the sub-committee on education that was chaired by the president of the veteran's league, Snuki Zikalala. We said we would not back down on the call to shut down schools.

The Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA), with all its formations, is in support of our call.

Some ANC leaders want schools to continue for the sake of their business arrangements.

The DA says calls to close schools are reckless and further disadvantage the poor...

Our view as an organisation has always been that the privileged will always be the ones endangering the lives of young, marginalised and disadvantaged South Africans. The children of those calling for schools to continue are in private schools and they have access to e-learning.

An organisation, like the DA, cannot have the best interests of black children at heart because some of them still believe in social and economic seniority.

Thoughts on the academic year? What do you propose the government do to avoid completely losing the entire year?

There's absolutely no way we are going to forfeit the academic year. We are of a strong belief that there is no rule of law which dictates that we have to complete the academic year in December; we are not bound by anything.

READ HERE | High Court grants declaratory order to resume feeding scheme for eligible school learners

The academic calendar can be extended to next year. With our Grade 12s, we are saying there must be academic camps, where learners get tested 14 days before going there, so as to complete the academic calendar.

Just how feasible is the idea of matric camps?

We have not done any synopsis, but we believe that there was a huge budget cut by the [basic education] department since a lot of activities [have been halted]. [That] money can be redirected to the camps and some of the money to fund it will obviously come from the Solidarity Fund and the R500 billion stimulus package.

That's if they really care about the future of this nation.

Is Cosas concerned about the feeding schemes which benefit many children but can't help when schools are closed?

We want the NSNP (National School Nutrition Programme) to continue because more than nine million learners depend on it for a decent meal. When schools become camp sites, churches and other community centres can be identified to feed the learners who are not in school in that particular period.

The issue of infrastructure remains a sore point: What does Cosas think can be done about this?

We deliberated over the schooling infrastructure issue during our last NEC and feel strongly that it's sad to still have schools using pit toilets. Some buildings are still those that were built by [apartheid era minister] Pik Botha during apartheid; it's a real shame for a normal human being.

The infrastructure is not conditioned to accommodate normal people, more especially in our rural areas… this after more than 25 years since democracy.

Related Links
Keep schools open because 'nobody knows when peak will end', says Fedsas amid Covid-19 uncertainty
Cosas Limpopo's plea to pupils to abandon classes amid Covid-19 peak falls on deaf ears
Reopening of schools under discussion, Ramaphosa and govt to engage with stakeholders
Read more on:
anccosasdouglas ngobenisouth africaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1336 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3278 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

8h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo