Quarter Pounder with sneeze! Ex-McDonald's employee jailed after filming himself spitting in McFlurry

A former McDonald's employee has been jailed for extortion.

He filmed himself spitting in a McFlurry ice-cream mix and then used the clip to demand R150 000 from his employer.

The State argued that the court should impose a sentence that would be a deterrent.

A former McDonald's employee has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail after he filmed himself spitting in a McFlurry ice-cream mix and used it to try to extort R150 000 from his employer.

Clement Othusitse Seothaeng, 27, appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, where he was sentenced to 10 years for extortion and five years for malicious damage to property. The court ordered that the sentences should be served concurrently.

On 23 September 2017, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Seothaeng made the 20-second video clip while preparing a McFlurry ice-cream.

READ | Bara hospital runs out of food, nurses pool money to buy patients lunch

"However, when preparing it, he, spat inside the McFlurry ice-cream, mixed it and closed the cap," Mahanjana said.



He did not show his face - only an employee in uniform could be seen in the video.

He then sent the clip to the manager from a different number, "as a concerned customer", and demanded that the manager pay R150 000 or the clip would be shared on social media.

"The manager reported the matter to the police immediately, a trap was set up and Seothaeng was arrested a few days later on 29 September 2017."

Prosecutor David Molokomme argued that the court should impose a sentence that would be a deterrent.



