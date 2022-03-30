52m ago

add bookmark

Quarter Pounder with sneeze! Ex-McDonald's employee jailed after filming himself spitting in McFlurry

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former McDonalds employee has been jailed.
A former McDonalds employee has been jailed.
Getty Images
  • A former McDonald's employee has been jailed for extortion.
  • He filmed himself spitting in a McFlurry ice-cream mix and then used the clip to demand R150 000 from his employer.
  • The State argued that the court should impose a sentence that would be a deterrent.

A former McDonald's employee has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail after he filmed himself spitting in a McFlurry ice-cream mix and used it to try to extort R150 000 from his employer.

Clement Othusitse Seothaeng, 27, appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, where he was sentenced to 10 years for extortion and five years for malicious damage to property. The court ordered that the sentences should be served concurrently.

On 23 September 2017, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Seothaeng made the 20-second video clip while preparing a McFlurry ice-cream.

READ | Bara hospital runs out of food, nurses pool money to buy patients lunch

"However, when preparing it, he, spat inside the McFlurry ice-cream, mixed it and closed the cap," Mahanjana said.

He did not show his face - only an employee in uniform could be seen in the video.

He then sent the clip to the manager from a different number, "as a concerned customer", and demanded that the manager pay R150 000 or the clip would be shared on social media.

"The manager reported the matter to the police immediately, a trap was set up and Seothaeng was arrested a few days later on 29 September 2017."

Prosecutor David Molokomme argued that the court should impose a sentence that would be a deterrent.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mcdonaldsgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1790 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.47
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.05
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,932.22
+0.7%
Silver
24.95
+0.7%
Palladium
2,242.50
+3.8%
Platinum
998.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,317
+0.6%
All Share
75,156
+0.5%
Resource 10
80,081
+3.2%
Industrial 25
82,496
-0.7%
Financial 15
17,617
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo