Queen Noloyiso to be laid to rest in special official funeral, flags to fly at half mast

There will be a special provincial funeral for Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe, Queen Noloyiso Sandile.

The South African flag will also fly at half-mast from Saturday to Sunday.

Queen Noloyiso of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial funeral for the late Queen Noloyiso Sandile, Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe.

In a statement on Friday, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa had declared a special official funeral category one.

Queen Noloyiso died of Covid-19 on 8 July.

"In terms of the presidential declaration, the national flag will fly at half-mast from Saturday, 11 July 2020 (midnight Fri 10 July) until the evening of Sunday, 12 July 2020, the day on which Her Majesty will be laid to rest," Diko said.

"The special official funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place, King William's Town.

"The president wishes the Royal Household and the AmaRharhabe well as they prepare to bid farewell to a formidable leader and beloved Queen," she added.

Ramaphosa previously described the queen as "a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of the AmaRharhabe, who remain engaged in legal processes to secure recognition as a kingdom".