56m ago

add bookmark

Queen Noloyiso to be laid to rest in special official funeral, flags to fly at half mast

Azarrah Karrim
Queen Noloyiso Sandile.
Queen Noloyiso Sandile.
Twitter/MrShein
  • There will be a special provincial funeral for Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe, Queen Noloyiso Sandile. 
  • The South African flag will also fly at half-mast from Saturday to Sunday.
  • Queen Noloyiso of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial funeral for the late Queen Noloyiso Sandile, Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe.

In a statement on Friday, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa had declared a special official funeral category one.

Queen Noloyiso died of Covid-19 on 8 July.

READ | ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson dies after Covid-19 battle

"In terms of the presidential declaration, the national flag will fly at half-mast from Saturday, 11 July 2020 (midnight Fri 10 July) until the evening of Sunday, 12 July 2020, the day on which Her Majesty will be laid to rest," Diko said.

"The special official funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place, King William's Town.

"The president wishes the Royal Household and the AmaRharhabe well as they prepare to bid farewell to a formidable leader and beloved Queen," she added.

ALSO READ | North West Premier Job Mokgoro checks into hospital for voluntary self-quarantine

Ramaphosa previously described the queen as "a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of the AmaRharhabe, who remain engaged in legal processes to secure recognition as a kingdom".

Related Links
'Ambassador of our cultural heritage': Tributes pour in for Queen Noloyiso
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini 'heartbroken' that he could not save his sister's life
Ramaphosa mourns death of Queen Noloyiso: 'An inspiring leader of her people'
Read more on:
noloyiso sandilecyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
51% - 373 votes
after a while, it took a few months
17% - 128 votes
only after a year or more of trying
32% - 235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.01)
Gold
1798.20
(-0.26)
Silver
18.67
(+0.10)
Platinum
823.90
(-1.13)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1962.01
(+0.87)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

11h ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo