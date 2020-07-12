1h ago

add bookmark

Queen Noloyiso's death 'stark reminder that none of us are immune from the coronavirus' - Ramaphosa

Mpho Raborife
President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the country to unite in its fight against the pandemic, following the death of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile.
President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the country to unite in its fight against the pandemic, following the death of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile.
File, GCIS
  • AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile was laid to rest on Sunday at Mngqesha Great Place near King William's Town.
  • The 56-year-old died earlier this week following a short illness and succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the Queen's death is a stark reminder that no one is immune from contracting the coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded South Africans that no one was immune from the coronavirus and emphasised the need for the country to unite in its fight against the pandemic, following the death of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile earlier this week.

In a eulogy delivered at the funeral of Queen Noloyiso on Sunday, delivered on his behalf by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, Ramaphosa issued the warning after the Queen died following a short illness, as well as testing positive for Covid-19.

The funeral was held at Mngqesha Great Place near King William's Town on Sunday morning, after the 56-year-old died on Wednesday.

"There are no 'royal issues' or 'traditional issues', there are issues that face us all as a nation. The many challenges we face as a country can only be overcome if we work together, side by side. 

"The grave threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic is not one of the urban areas alone, of the rich or of the poor. The passing of the Queen as a result of coronavirus serves as a stark reminder that none of us are immune."

READ | 'Ambassador of our cultural heritage': Tributes pour in for Queen Noloyiso

He said it was only through vigilance and extreme caution on the part of South African citizens, that the pandemic would be overcome.

"I have no doubt that had she lived, our Queen would have been at the forefront of educating our communities, in leading by example, in encouraging acceptance of those infected with coronavirus, and in caring for the ill."

He described Queen Noloyiso as someone known for her humility, compassion and community activism.

"She understood the greatest duty of leadership is to be ever-present amongst the people, and to be alive to their concerns and needs."

Queen Noloyiso was born Nomusa Zulu to late Zulu King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, who is also the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

READ | Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini 'heartbroken' that he could not save his sister's life

Following King Sandile's passing in 2011, Queen Noloyiso ascended to the throne as the acting Queen until her son, Prince Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

According to Dispatch Live, Crown Prince Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile was announced as the new king of the AmaRharhabe nation during the funeral. The official announcement was made by the AmaXhosa Kingdom's Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu, a senior Gcaleka royal household family member.

Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to working with the 28-year-old in addressing the many challenges their community faced, "foremost amongst them economic underdevelopment, land degradation and poverty". 

"The Queen was a visionary, it was her dream to see this community turned into a center of development and progress, and for the living conditions of her people to improve. We owe it to her legacy to see this dream fulfilled.

"As we bid a fond farewell to our Queen, we wish the Royal family and the entire Rharhabe Kingdom together with its fraternal Kingship of AmaGcaleka peace and comfort during this moment of grief and pain.

"But we are assured that she has left behind a legacy of good works, of strong leadership, and of activism in the community. She will be sorely missed."

Related Links
Special official funeral declared for AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile
Queen Noloyiso to be laid to rest in special official funeral, flags to fly at half mast
'Ambassador of our cultural heritage': Tributes pour in for Queen Noloyiso
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
53% - 868 votes
after a while, it took a few months
18% - 288 votes
only after a year or more of trying
29% - 475 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1798.22
(+0.06)
Silver
18.69
(+0.13)
Platinum
824.50
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
43.14
(+2.10)
Palladium
1961.36
(+0.61)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo