Queues in Ditsobotla are for water, not to vote in the by-election

accreditation
Alex Patrick
A voting station in Blydeville in the Ditsobotla municipality is seen on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick, News24
  • The Ditsobotla Local Municipality by-election was held on Wednesday.
  • Residents were, however, more interested in queueing for water than at voting stations.
  • Ditsobotla had two mayors, and their fight for the position resulted in little work being done in the municipality.

After two months without leadership in the dysfunctional Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West, residents finally had the opportunity to vote for new leaders on Wednesday.

Residents were out in numbers, standing in snaking queues to cast their votes in the by-election. But casting their votes wasn't their first priority - many were queueing for water.

The densely populated Boikhutso township was host to a number of voting stations. Most residents work in the nearby town of Lichtenburg, the seat of the Ditsobotla municipality.

Before Ditsobotla became leaderless, it had two leaders - two mayors, both from the ANC - who fought over the council's mayoral chains and the control it symbolised.

On 14 September, the Ditsobotla council was dissolved following a decision by the North West executive committee to place the municipality under administration.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), 20 ward seats were up for grabs in Wednesday's by-election.

Children in Boikhutso township play in a waste con
In last year's election, the ANC won by 52 votes. After a year of little to no service delivery, the governing party will likely have less than 50% of the vote.

But it remains to be seen if the DA, FF+, ACDP and other parties can make up the majority needed to lead the council. The EFF could vote with the ANC if they need the numbers in a multiparty government.

But that's all politics. On the ground, the residents just want a functioning municipality.

Charles Molefe, who works outside Lichtenburg as a petrol attendant, said he wasn't going to vote. He lives with his family in the Blydeville township on the outskirts of the town.

"There is no future here for my family. There is no future for me. If I find other work, I won't be sad to leave. I'm actually shocked at how these [mayors] have been openly fighting for control of the municipality. And they want us to vote."

Molefe was referring to an alleged incident in September when the security of the two mayors, Tsholofelo Moreo and Tebogo Buthelezi, clashed in front of the municipal buildings. Residents claimed the men went as far as firing their weapons.

Molefe continued:

It's madness. Look at the roads.

"These parties come here to campaign, but if just one could fix the road, I'd vote for them. Most people just stayed at home today (Wednesday)."

Blydeville resident Omphemetse Ditibane said the issues in the township, which included no running water or electricity, were the ruling party's fault. He claimed the power in the area stopped as soon as the ANC took office again after the election in 2021.

Like Lichtenburg, Blydeville has had very little in the way of upgrades. Despite the socioeconomic differences, they are both in disrepair. But Blydeville has the added problem of no rubbish removal.

The filth that comes from rain without proper drainage, sewage and uncollected waste, lines the street and fills the potholes of the township.

But locals said they were living a better life than their neighbours in Boikhutso township.

Ditibane said:

There's no water there, none.

"You think people must wait hours for water - they wait days."

FF+ parliamentarian Fanie du Toit, who supported his party at the voting booths, said the town barely had electricity.

"Load shedding, for example, despite the rolling blackouts, this area will still suffer its own blackouts, so there is seldom power. And no power means no water [as the reservoir pumps cannot pump water to the taps]," he added.

A resident in ANC regalia standing in front of a voting station in Boikhutso Extension 2 said good leadership could improve the township with better roads and shelter for residents.

He declined to give his name. His white BMW stood out among the shacks that make up Jerusalema informal settlement, which are mushrooming from the extension.

Children play on a soccer field in Blyderville aft
Most party representatives in the area, including the EFF and the DA, stood out. They had flashy cars and wore smart clothes. They were employed outside of the town.

Most residents of Jerusalema have lost their jobs as factories closed their doors due to the worsening infrastructure.

Last year, Clover, the country's biggest cheese factory, moved out of Lichtenburg. The town's economy now comes predominantly from cement mines.

Independent election analyst Wayne Sussman said ANC support in Ditsobotla had gone from 61% in 2019 to 52% in 2021.

"The party lost votes in 2021 to independent candidates, who took 5% of the vote. In contrast, only two independent candidates are running this year. That really hurt the ANC more than any other party."

The queues in the Ditsobotla municipality are for
Most of the roads in Lichtenburg have washed away.
Sussman said another consideration was that voters in the very rural parts of the municipality were not as affected by service delivery issues as those in Lichtenburg. He added that because this by-election came on the eve of the ANC elective conference, the focus would likely have been placed elsewhere.

At the time of publication, the IEC's North West commissioner Tumelontle Thiba said it was too early to give an indication of the voter turnout. But she said the provisional turnout for those who voted on Tuesday was just above 20% of the registered voters.


