R10 gets you R8m! Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to come forward to claim jackpot

  • A person in Gauteng hit the Lotto jackpot on Saturday, winning more than R8 million.
  • The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. 
  • The national lottery operator is also waiting for the person who won more than R135 million in April to come forward and claim their winnings.

A person in Gauteng, who became a millionaire overnight after hitting the Lotto jackpot of more than R8 million on Saturday, has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The national lottery operator, Ithuba, said the person won R8 129 457.60 after spending R10 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method.

"The winning numbers were 15, 16, 23, 36, 37, 38 and the bonus ball was 18. The winning ticket was purchased at Bargain House Driefontein, East Driefontein Centre East Park Crescent, Carletonville, Gauteng," the statement read.

"The operator anticipates that the winner will come forward soon."

Urged

The head of corporate relations at Ihuba, Busisiwe Msizi, urged all players, especially those from the Carletonville region who recently visited Bargain House Driefontein, to check their tickets.

"Once the winner comes forward, the first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advice as we do with all winners of R50 000 and above," Msizi said in a statement.

"Our main priority is to help the winner digest the news and for them to enjoy every step of this life-changing win.

"We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon."

According to Ithuba, since the lockdown entered Level 3 on 1 June, a number of players have visited their offices countrywide to claim their winnings.

READ | Cigarette ban is supported by science, govt argues in court

The biggest winner to come forward thus far is a person who won R16 826 525.20 in the 16 May draw.

Meanwhile, Ithuba is still waiting on this year's biggest winner who won the Powerball Jackpot on 28 April, a massive R135 366 753.00, to come forward and claim their winnings.

"We'd also like to inform our players that all tickets which expired during the lockdown, between 27 March and 1 June, will be accepted for claims until 30 October. No player sitting with a ticket that expired during this period should be anxious about losing their winnings," Msizi said.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

