R100 000 reward for Tribal Authority spokesperson's killer

Limpopo police are offering a R100 000 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who shot and killed Tribal Authority spokesperson Frans Jim Ledwaba.

Ledwaba was killed at Makotse village in Zebediela, Mokopane, on 14 May 2020, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ngoepe said the incident which "shocked community members" occurred at around 16:00.

"The unknown assailant covered with a face mask, allegedly entered the Tribal Authority offices and fired several shots at the chief's spokesperson, killing him instantly.

"The suspect then got into a silver VW Polo with unknown number plates that was waiting for him outside the premises and drove off."

Ngoepe said the motive behind the killing was unclear at this stage.

However, police investigations are still undergoing.

"The Provincial Tracking Team has been working around the clock to track the suspect who is still unknown at this stage, there is no arrest yet."

Speaking to News24 on Friday afternoon, Ngoepe said since the incident, they have deployed relevant resources to track down the person involved.

"So far, we were not successful. That is why we are now putting a monetary resource as a supplementary resource."

Anyone with information who can assist the police is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Captain Rodney Ndou on 082 047 1266 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

"The information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," Ngoepe said.