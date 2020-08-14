18m ago

add bookmark

R100 000 reward for Tribal Authority spokesperson's killer

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect who killed Frans Jim Ledwaba.
Police are offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect who killed Frans Jim Ledwaba.
Gallo Images
  • Limpopo police are offering a R100 000 cash reward for a suspect who shot and killed Tribal Authority spokesperson Frans Jim Ledwaba. 
  • Ledwaba was killed at the Tribal Authority offices on 14 May. 
  • Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the killing is still unclear. 

Limpopo police are offering a R100 000 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who shot and killed Tribal Authority spokesperson Frans Jim Ledwaba.

Ledwaba was killed at Makotse village in Zebediela, Mokopane, on 14 May 2020, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ngoepe said the incident which "shocked community members" occurred at around 16:00.

"The unknown assailant covered with a face mask, allegedly entered the Tribal Authority offices and fired several shots at the chief's spokesperson, killing him instantly.

"The suspect then got into a silver VW Polo with unknown number plates that was waiting for him outside the premises and drove off."

Ngoepe said the motive behind the killing was unclear at this stage.

ALSO READ | Temporary tin shelters: Limpopo premier blames human settlements department

However, police investigations are still undergoing. 

"The Provincial Tracking Team has been working around the clock to track the suspect who is still unknown at this stage, there is no arrest yet." 

Speaking to News24 on Friday afternoon, Ngoepe said since the incident, they have deployed relevant resources to track down the person involved. 

"So far, we were not successful. That is why we are now putting a monetary resource as a supplementary resource."

Anyone with information who can assist the police is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Captain Rodney Ndou on 082 047 1266 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

"The information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," Ngoepe said. 

Related Links
R1m reward for information about N4 cash-in-transit heist - SBV
Prasa offers R100 000 reward for information on Cape Town train arsonists
PICS: Reward offered for ‘persons of interest’ after multi-million rand Sandton heist
Read more on:
polokwanesapscrime
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3887 votes
No I would not
30% - 4757 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.15)
Gold
1932.90
(-1.16)
Silver
26.24
(-4.32)
Platinum
945.00
(-1.46)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2126.00
(-2.45)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

8h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo