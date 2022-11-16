43m ago

R103m Absa heist: Case against 14 alleged beneficiaries postponed to next year

Ntwaagae Seleka
Athembile Mpani and Gershom Matomane in court.
NPA
NPA
  • The Absa R103-million heist case was postponed again.
  • Fourteen people, including a private company, benefitted from the stolen funds.
  • The accused spent the funds on luxurious lifestyles.

The case against 14 people allegedly linked to a R103-million heist at Absa was postponed until next year.

The matter was postponed on Wednesday in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The accused were arrested after Absa IT specialist engineer, Xolela Masebeni, accessed a Meridian system to debit a corporate business account.

He allegedly stole R103 million from the bank.

READ | Eastern Cape man accused of stealing over R100m from Absa shot dead

Masebeni was later killed after his arrest for the theft.

It is alleged Masebeni transferred money into various bank accounts, including:

It's alleged that six other people, including a married couple who are each employed by the Eastern Cape Department of Education, also benefitted from the proceeds of Masebeni's theft.

The accused used some of the money they received to buy luxury clothing and vehicles.

The transactions took place between 22 September 2021 and 31 December 2021.

Masebeni was gunned down in February this year outside his home in the Eastern Cape.

He was out on R50 000 bail at the time.

Malusi Shepherd Mtyhalela
Malusi Shepherd Mtyhalela and his wife, Belinda Bongiwe Mtyhalela.

Authorities have managed to recover only R66 million of the stolen funds.

The accused are on bail, ranging from R1 000 to R50 000.

Matomane is out on bail in another matter, which is being heard in a Bellville court, after he and five others allegedly defrauded Capitec Bank of R3.4 million.

The Absa heist matter was postponed to 22 March next year for outstanding information to be added to the docket.


