R103m Absa heist: Eastern Cape couple arrested after allegedly getting R500 000 of stolen loot

An Eastern Cape couple has been added to the list of suspects linked to the R103-million Absa Bank heist.

The number of people who have appeared in court has increased to 14.

The alleged mastermind and former bank employee was gunned down in February.

The number of people linked the theft of R103 million from Absa has now increased to 14 with the arrest of two more people who work for the Eastern Cape Department of Education.



Malusi Shepherd Mtyhalela, 49, and his 45-year-old wife, Belinda Bongiwe Mtyhalela were arrested in the Eastern Cape on Friday and their case was transferred to Gauteng.

They appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

Malusi works at the Eastern Cape Department of Education as a senior education specialist, while his wife Bongiwe is a deputy chief education specialist for examinations in the same department.

The couple were arrested on 18 August at the department's offices in Komani (previously Queenstown).



During their bail application on Monday, the couple claimed they had been away on work duties when they were called to report to their head offices.

They said they had found the police executing a warrant for their arrest.

The couple was immediately arrested and detained at the Komani police station.

The following day, they were transferred to the Johannesburg Central police station pending their first appearance in court on Monday.

They are facing theft and money laundering charges.

Prosecutor Sharon Masedi said the State was not opposing bail for the couple.

"Their address has been confirmed. They don't have passports, previous convictions, nor pending cases against them," she said.

"There is no evidence that they will interfere with the investigation. We plead that they remain at their address, except when they travel to this court. Should they need to travel elsewhere, they should contact the investigating officer.

"They should not tamper with their Capitec bank accounts, although those accounts have been frozen. They have other bank accounts where they withdraw their salaries."

The couple vowed to comply with their bail conditions, and said they would plead not guilty.

Bail conditions

Before granting the Mtyhalelas R5 000 bail each, Magistrate Phillip Venter said the court had listened attentively to their applications.

"You are both adults, married and residents of South Africa. You have children together, and one of them is a minor. You all have family ties in SA. You haven't travelled beyond the borders of our country," he said.

"The couple own movable and immovable assets. They have no pending or previous cases. They intend to plead not guilty. They have promised not to interfere with witnesses. The interest of justice permits them to be released on bail of R5 000."

Venter warned them to remain at their address and not travel outside the Eastern Cape, except when they attend court.

He added that, should the Mtyhalelas wish to travel outside their province, they should inform the investigating officer in writing.

It is alleged that Mtyhalela had R250 000 deposited into his bank account, while his wife received R304 000.

The money was allegedly transferred into their accounts between 22 September 2021 and 31 December 2021 by slain Absa IT specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni.

Masebeni was out on R50 000 bail when he was gunned down in February outside his home in the Eastern Cape.

Charges against him were later withdrawn after his death certificate was presented in court.

Recipients

Some of the alleged recipients of the loot included: Masebeni's widow Athembile Mpani; her mother Nolitha Constance Mpani; his sangoma Khumbulani Elvis Ntombela; Masebeni’s friend Gershom Matomane; Matomane’s lover Penelope Thandiwe Mphahlele; Matomane’s company Maduna Gebevu Trading Services; Masebeni’s ex-lover Nonelwa Nondlazi; Matomane’s friends Simphiwe Magobiyane, Sicelo Cedric Ndebele, Mduduzi Sichiwe and Sicelimpilo Simphiwe Msomi; and his father Mduduzi Sichiwe Msomi.

The accused were granted bail ranging from R1 000 to R50 000.

It is alleged that they had used some of the money they received to buy luxury clothing and vehicles.

The case was postponed to 16 November.





