R10m Eastern Cape scooter contract set aside pending investigations

Jeanette Chabalala
The Scooter Project was launched in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
The Scooter Project was launched in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
DrZweliMkize/Twitter
  • The Special Tribunal has granted an order interdicting the Eastern Cape health department from pursuing the scooter project, pending an investigation. 
  • The contract was set aside on Friday morning. 
  • The respondents did not oppose the application. 

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an order interdicting the Eastern Cape Department of Health from going ahead with the much-maligned R10-million medical scooter project.

"The contract has been nullified and set aside, based on the allegations of financial irregularities as advanced by the SIU before the Special Tribunal today," Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho told News24 on Friday.   

READ | SIU seeks to block Eastern Cape health dept's payment for R10m scooter contract

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, departmental superintendent general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, chief financial officer M Daca, and the Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd appeared before Special Tribunal on Friday morning.

They did not oppose the application.

On 12 June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and MEC Gomba unveiled six scooters fitted with a first aid kit and oxygen.

However, the scooter initiative sparked outrage across the country, with some accusing the department of corruption, News24 previously reported.

The tender, which was awarded to a King William's Town company, is under investigation.

The department earlier confirmed that the Bid Adjudication Committee was reviewing the processes following in the awarding of the contract.

The department also said the committee was acting due to "public discomfort" over the deal.

