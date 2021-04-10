R10m worth of illegally imported alcohol seized at Northern Cape home

Illicit liquor worth R10 million was seized by police during a raid on a Douglas house in Northern Cape on Friday.

Illicit liquor valued at R10 million was seized by police during a raid on a Douglas house in the Northern Cape on Friday 9 April.



The imported alcohol came through the borders of South Africa illegally, explained police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of illicit alcohol.

He was further charged for attempting to bribe a police official after he allegedly offered the police R170 000 to turn a blind eye.

After the cash was counted, it was seized as evidence, said Gamieldien.

She said the suspect will soon appear in the Douglas Magistrate’s Court.

Gamieldien said the bust followed a weeklong surveillance operation in Southnay Street in Douglas by a collective team comprising of Provincial Organised Crime, Kimberley SAPS Designated police officials, Security Intelligence, and the South African Liquor Board.

According to Gamieldien, the raid was executed at the residence of a male on 09 April 2021 at 09:30.

“When searching the premises, the owner wilfully directed the police to a storeroom where they discovered a huge amount of illicit alcohol. While busy with investigations, the owner offered one of the member's R170 000 cash to turn a blind eye,” said Gamieldien.

Acting police provincial commissioner Major-General Henriette de Waal commended the collective team for their relentless actions in removing illicit goods and alcohol off the streets.

She also praised the member for not falling victim by accepting the bribe offered to him.

“This is a clear indication that members will not be swayed or manipulated to commit corruption,” said Gamieldien.

Gamieldien would not be drawn into discussing details of the case saying that the police do not want to jeopardise the investigation.