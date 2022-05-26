R110m in Lotto, Powerball winnings will expire if winners don't come forward in next 6 months

There are more than R280 million in lottery winnings that are still unclaimed.

Of these, R110 million in winnings are set to expire in the next six months.

One ticket, worth R20 million, is set to expire this weekend.

Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery, has called on players to check their tickets and come forward to claim their share of the almost R280 million in unclaimed jackpots. Tickets are valid for a year after the draw.

One of the unclaimed tickets, worth R20 million, is set to expire this weekend. The draw, on 29 May 2021, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Carletonville, Gauteng.



Among the unclaimed jackpots is a PowerBall draw worth R7 million, which took place on 9 July 2021. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape.

One Polokwane resident holds a ticket for a R1.7 million Lotto Plus win on 29 December 2021, which was purchased at Hollywood Polokwane. In the same draw, a Western Cape winner won R1.7 million from a ticket bought at Game in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Another unclaimed wager comes from the PowerBall Plus draw on 3 December 2021. A Cape Town player stands to win R7 million with a ticket bought at Ravensmead Supermarket.

Any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, for reallocation to good causes.

Ithuba has also called on the winner of a R126 million PowerBall draw to come forward and claim their winnings. The draw, which took place on Friday, was won by a resident of Florida, Johannesburg.

The winning ticket was played with a wager of R22.50 via the quick selection.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said:

We also urge all other players to continue to check their tickets, as there are a number of unclaimed tickets due to expire in six months. Winning tickets are valid for 365 days from the draw date.





