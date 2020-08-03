17m ago

add bookmark

R125m Diko tender was not going to benefit amaBhaca, charge King Madzikane's grandchildren

Malibongwe Dayimani
Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko, whose husband Thandisizwe Diko is embroiled in a tender scandal.
Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko, whose husband Thandisizwe Diko is embroiled in a tender scandal.
GCIS
  • A group known as the great grandchildren of King uMadzikane has distanced itself from Thandisizwe Diko and his Royal Bhaca Projects company.
  • Whatever proceeds that would have emanated from the tender would not have benefited the amaBhaca, the group charged.
  • Diko had justified the now cancelled R125 million personal protective equipment tender, saying he had a responsibility to support the rural community where he came from.

The proceeds of a controversial R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded to presidential spokesperson Khuselo Diko's husband, Thandisizwe Diko, by the Gauteng health department would not have benefited the amaBhaca community, fellow royals have said.

This according to a group calling itself the great grandchildren of Inkosi uMadzikane who was the king of the amaBhaca nation.

In a scathing statement this week, the group's spokesperson, Simphiwe Bhaca Makaula, slammed those involved in the controversial tender as self-enriching opportunists.

The group distanced the amaBhaca nation from Diko and his Royal Bhaca Projects business.

"The entity that is called the Royal Bhaca Projects has nothing to do with the amaBhaca Traditional Council that is a product of statute, or amaBhaca people," said Makaula.

ALSO READ | Presidency spokesperson's husband not a recognised king - Eastern Cape govt

Whatever proceeds that would have emanated from tender "were not meant to benefit amaBhaca; but for personal self-enrichment," he added.

"As a people, we stand firmly behind our government efforts to uproot corruption and ensure that the country's scarce resources are fully utilised to improve the lives of our people".

Diko had justified the now cancelled tender, saying he had a responsibility to support the rural community where he came from. 

The statement comes in the wake of reports that Royal Bhaca Projects had been awarded a R125 million PPE tender from the Gauteng health department. 

Khusela Diko has since taken a leave of absence following the allegations, amid public outrage.

News24 reported her husband was not a recognised king after the couple claimed to be the king and queen of the amaBhaca. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam told News24 Diko was a chief.

"Your inquiry on Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko refers. We confirm that he is not a king, rather a recognised chief of Elubhacweni Traditional Council in Mount Frere overseeing two villages.

"We are saddened by the insensitivity displayed by all those involved who, when our country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and is trying to mobilise all the resources in order to save the lives of our people, are opportunistically seizing the moment to unjustly enrich themselves.

"We are seriously disturbed by the fact that, in the midst of this alleged plunder and pillage, the good name of our great grandfather, Inkosi Madzikane, is dragged in the mud. Thandisizwe Diko is our brother and chief of Elubhacweni - and nothing more," said Makaula.

News24 sent questions to Thandisizwe and Khusela, but both failed to respond. The response will be added once received.

In a joint statement last week, Diko insisted his company had attempted to cancel the contract, describing the move to seek business with the department as "an error of judgement".

"I deeply regret that these efforts to earn an honest living and improve the well-being of my people are now mired in controversy".

Related Links
Chief Madzikane II and Loyiso Masuku are business partners
The Dikos speak: 'PPE tender was an error of judgement'
Why did Ramaphosa wait for spokesperson Khusela Diko to take leave? MPs ask
Read more on:
thandisizwe dikokhusela dikoport elizabethcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 537 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
23% - 337 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(-1.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.68)
ZAR/EUR
20.20
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.82)
Gold
1970.20
(-0.53)
Silver
24.25
(-0.58)
Platinum
912.51
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2079.64
(+1.17)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo