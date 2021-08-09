1h ago

add bookmark

R141 million pledged for first phase of the GBVF Response Fund - Ramaphosa reveals

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ramaphosa has announced that the GBVF Private Sector Response Fund has received over R100 million in pledges since its establishment earlier this year.
  • Government has called on businesses, donors, philanthropists, and individuals to contribute to the fund's work.
  • Ramaphosa delivered the 2021 National Women's Day keynote address virtually on Monday in commemoration of 20 000 South African women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to demand an end to pass laws.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his gratitude towards the first phase of an innovative Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Private Sector Response Fund which has, to date, received some R141 million in pledges.

The amount was raised during the launch of the GBVF Response Fund 1 aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP), and the wider GBVF response in the country.

Based on the success of raising funds, the President has, however, called on businesses, donors, philanthropists, and individuals to contribute to the fund's work. The fund was established earlier this year.

"A critical pillar of the plan is to ensure women's economic and financial inclusion. One way we are achieving this is by creating procurement opportunities for women-owned businesses within the public sector supply chain," he said.

Ramaphosa who delivered the 2021 National Women's Day Keynote Address on Monday, announced the release of a one-year progress report on the implementation of the NSP.

READ | 'Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Realising women's rights' - celebration of 65th Women's Day

He said over the past year, in partnership with civil society, both entities have worked together to give effect to the six pillars of the NSP.

The pillars include accountability, coordination, and leadership; prevention and rebuilding social cohesion; justice, safety and protection; response, care, support and healing; economic power; and research and information management.

The President said government had allocated approximately R21 billion over the next three years to support the six pillars of the NSP.

Although the launch of the plan coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa said they had made measurable progress.

"As part of the work to provide justice and support to survivors of gender-based violence, 32 regional courts have been designated as sexual offenses courts in various parts the country.

"Around 3 500 Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences investigating officers have received specialised training to do their work," he said.

Fighting GBVF

The President said 12 other public buildings had been renovated and repurposed to be used as shelters.

Ramaphosa also said work has been done to ensure that all police stations have sexual assault evidence kits.

READ | Edwin Cameron: Harsh prison terms won’t solve the crisis of gender-based violence

While gender-based violence cases remain a huge threat to many communities, Ramaphosa added that there had been important legal reforms and that key legislation around domestic violence, bail, and the sentencing of offenders, as well as broadening the scope of sexual offenses and other matters was currently before Parliament.

He said:

Our courts are handing down harsh penalties and sentences to those found guilty of gender-based violence and conviction rates in sexual offenses cases have improved. We will soon ratify the International Labour Organisation's Convention 190, which addresses sexual harassment and violence in the workplace.

Women Empowerment

Last year government announced that 40 percent of public procurement would go to women-owned or-operated businesses. The President once again called on the private sector to make a similar commitment to enhancing the empowerment of the women of South Africa.

In addition to that, Ramaphosa said a Women's Economic Assembly would be launched later this month to identify supply chain opportunities for women-owned businesses in key industries such as the steel, automotive, and energy sectors.

"Work is underway to develop a financial inclusion policy to address the barriers experienced by women-owned businesses and low-income earners to access credit, to also access grants and other financial transactions," he said.

Ramaphosa stressed that when growth at the economic level stalled, when development halted, and when the economy loses jobs, women bore the brunt of this disproportionately.

READ | Over 300 000 untested DNA kits backlog GBV cases

While the social and economic relief measures implemented last year provided much-needed support to women workers, small business owners, and grant recipients, the President said it remained a concern that the levels of employment and income among women which did not recover as fast as their male counterparts.

"We are therefore working to ensure that women benefit from the most recent relief measures and our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

"Our commitment towards the empowerment of women in this country has been matched by our commitment to advancing the position of women on our African continent," he said.

African Participation 

Ramaphosa stressed the government was working to ensure that the Protocol on Women in Trade enables the effective participation of African women in the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

"We are working to ensure that women and young people are well represented at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair, which we will host in November.

"South Africa was part of the United Nations Generation Equality Forum that took place in June, where we made clear commitments to protect and promote women's leadership and representation across society," he said.

Ramaphosa added that through the Charlotte Maxeke Women's Initiative on Economic Justice and Rights, the government was mobilising global support for projects that promote increased opportunities for women and girls in decision-making across political and economic spheres.

On this day, exactly 65 years, 20 000 South African women from all walks of life and various parts of the country marched to the Union Buildings to demand an end to harsh pass laws.

READ | Chapter 9 institution disappointed in withdrawal of GBV cases in an Eastern Cape hotspot

Despite the dangers of challenging apartheid authorities, they asserted their worth as human beings and refused to be relegated to the margins of history in their own country.
 
"We salute the courage of this generation and its leaders, among them Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Sophie de Bruyn, Albertina Sisulu, Bertha Gxowa, Motlalepula Chabaku and many others.
 

"We have declared 2021 as the Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke, a courageous women's rights activist and also a leader who was born 150 years ago. We celebrate this year of her birth because we want to encourage the women of this country to follow her example and to follow in her footsteps.

"We celebrate the resolve of these women to determine their own destiny. At the same time we pay tribute to today's generation of women," Ramaphosa said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
womens daycyril ramaphosa
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Does Women’s Month empower women in a significant way?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, many women are able to access opportunities that last beyond August
6% - 52 votes
Yes, but disproportionately as rural women are left out
7% - 59 votes
Somewhat. The benefits end with the month until they resurface the following year
12% - 110 votes
No. There’s no point to it as women’s lives remain unchanged
75% - 667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,735.26
-1.6%
Silver
23.59
-3.1%
Palladium
2,624.69
-0.2%
Platinum
986.65
+0.2%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
0.0%
All Share
68,674
0.0%
Resource 10
69,329
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,830
0.0%
Financial 15
13,570
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo