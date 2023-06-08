1h ago

Share

R14.3m restraint order awarded in University of Fort Hare corruption case

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was awarded a provisional restraint order against five people linked to a company implicated in corruption at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was awarded a provisional restraint order against five people linked to a company implicated in corruption at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • A restraint order worth around R14 million has been awarded in a University of Fort Hare corruption case.
  • The matter involves the allegedly unauthorised appointment of a cleaning company, at a loss of around R19 million to the university.
  • The university said the order was a "breakthrough" in the fight against corruption.

The Eastern Cape High Court in East London has granted a R14.3-million restraint order against six people charged with corruption in connection with a cleaning services contract at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained the provisional restraint order against Walter Qusheka and five other defendants, including Qusheka's wife, who are linked to a company implicated in the scandal.

UFH described the order as a "breakthrough in the fight against corruption".

Qusheka is the director of Garden to Floors PTY LTD, trading as Qush.

Qush had the cleaning services contract, which expired in 2015.

However, it was renewed on a month-to-month basis by former UFH contract manager, Thobile George, who allegedly "had no lawful authority to contract on behalf of the university", according to UFH.

It resulted in a R19.2 million loss for the university.

UFH added:

Evidence in the possession of the university and provided to law enforcement agencies showed that George received kickback payments to the amount of R4 million. Funds were paid by Qush into an account where George sat as a director of a company after he illegally extended the contract.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, multiple invoices were submitted to the university and were paid to Qush for services that included additional cleaners and once-off cleaning after events, or accidental incidents such as flooding.

"When UFH officials were [asked] about the additional cleaning services, it turned out that there were no additional cleaners employed nor were there instances of once-off cleaning that had transpired," Tyali said.

George, Walter and Vuyokazi Qusheka, Yolisa Songca, Lungelwa Finwana, and Yandiswa Sonamzi face charges of fraud and corruption.

They are expected to appear in the East London Regional Court on 4 August in connection with the charges.

ALSO READ | Fort Hare arson was not a student protest but corruption-linked ‘sponsored anarchy’, university says

Tyali added: "The granting of the restraint order demonstrates the in-roads that the combined efforts of the South African Police Service and NPA are making into cracking the corruption and criminal activities at UFH, which have been the subject of extensive media attention, following assassinations and attempted murder of the university's vice-chancellor."

"These efforts are starting to bear fruit and will not cease until UFH is allowed to focus on its core mandate of educating students, instead of constantly dealing with criminal elements in their midst," he added.

He said the value of the restrained assets should increase as the court-appointed curator investigates the defendants' assets.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of fort hareeastern capeeast londoncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Cape Forum will succeed in its court bid to restructure policing powers in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nope, they don't stand a chance
28% - 78 votes
Yes, their efforts will pay off
11% - 30 votes
It's a long shot, but it's worth a try
61% - 168 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.90
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.65
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.66
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
1,012.56
-0.8%
Palladium
1,378.00
-1.2%
Gold
1,960.25
+1.1%
Silver
23.97
+2.3%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,762
-0.1%
All Share
77,097
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,451
-1.1%
Industrial 25
103,361
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,586
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

6h ago

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo