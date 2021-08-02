R158m Powerball winner plans dream home and seaside trip

Last week's R158-million Powerball winner kept checking the numbers in case she was dreaming.

The North West mum lost her job because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A seaside holiday in Durban and designing her dream home are now on her to-do list.

The winner of last week's R158-million lottery is still processing her enormous windfall.

"I'm still in disbelief, It's going to stay a secret for a while," the woman said via a facilitator from the National Lottery Operator, Ithuba.

The North West mom lost her job last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, buying a modest R15 ticket with the lucky numbers she always uses has changed her life.

In a statement, the operator said she had bought her ticket via the ABSA banking app, putting down her usual 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and Powerball number 14.

She missed the live draw, and when she checked the app later, she got a shock.

"When I saw the winning Powerball numbers, I knew that I had won the Powerball jackpot of R158 million, but I kept on checking the numbers throughout the day to ensure that I was not mistaken or that I would wake up from a dream", she said.

"I'm still in disbelief, overwhelmed yet very excited that I'm the R158-million Powerball jackpot winner. The money could not have come at a better time for my family as I lost my job last year due to Covid."

She will invest so that the family can live comfortably, but has a few spoils planned.



"I would love to travel to Durban, as I have never been there before and I have always wanted to go there for a family vacation at the seaside.

"A portion of the winnings will go towards building and furnishing our dream home, with the help of an interior designer and the best architect to ensure that everything I have always dreamt of as a little girl becomes exactly what I envisioned," she said.

The rest of the winnings will be put in an education trust for the children's education, and a portion will be donated to charity.

Life since then has been a whirlwind of consultations to help her cope with such an enormous windfall, including trauma counselling and financial advice.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

"...We are happy to announce another banking app jackpot winner, this time with our partner ABSA; this win also happens to be the biggest online jackpot win since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015."

