R1.9m PPE tender fraud: Court hears some accused 'committed crimes while on bail in other cases'

Ntwaagae Seleka
The accused in the SAPS PPE case.
  • Thirteen of the 15 people accused of defrauding the police have denied claims that they have pending cases.
  • The State claimed that the 12 of them committed the alleged fraud while out on bail.
  • Only two of the 15 accused admitted to their pending cases.

Two of the 15 people accused of defrauding the police through a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender have admitted that they have pending cases.

Johannes Mokwena, 61, James Manjalum, 56, are out on bail in another case. They face corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. 

Ten of their co-accused told the court they did not have pending cases, and the State confirmed that the remaining three had no pending cases.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Tilas Chabalala told the court that 12 out of 15 accused had pending cases and that the 12 allegedly defrauded the police while out on bail.

"We are opposing bail. We are of the view that there is a likelihood that if released on bail, the applicants will commit other offences," Chabalala submitted.

During his bail application, the alleged ringleader Kishene Chetty, 39, claimed that he had been under investigation since 2018.

"The case against me is weak. I intend to plead not guilty. The same investigating officers in this matter previously arrested me. On that matter, I was released on bail. The matter was struck off the roll.

"I'm facing similar charges under the guise of a new docket. There is no likelihood that I will commit an offence. I handed myself [over] at Silverton SAPS. I believe I will be acquitted at the end," Chetty said.

Lorette Joubert, 44, and Kumarasen Prithiviraj, 48, echoed Chetty's claims that the case against them was weak.

Joubert and Prithiviraj said the same investigating team arrested them and that the case was struck off the roll.

The pair, who are directors of companies, claimed they could afford R5 000 bail.

It is alleged that the 15 accused, including former and current SAPS employees, defrauded the police of R1.9 million through a PPE tender.

On Tuesday, Salamina Khoza, 67, Brigadier Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu, 52 and retired Colonel Isaac Majaji Ngobeni, 61, were released on R5 000 bail each.

The bail hearing continues.

