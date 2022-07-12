R200 drinking competition: Limpopo man dies after consuming entire bottle of Jagermeister

A man died at Mashamba Village, in Limpopo, after participating in a drinking competition for a cash prize of R200.

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, just minutes before midnight.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt, had opened an inquest case.

"It follows an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba Village, where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a 'drinking competition', in which the winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jagermeister, within a specified time, would get R200 cash," Mojapelo said.

READ | Child, 4, died from 'acute alcohol poisoning' after family forced her to drink bottle of whisky - police

One of the participants collapsed and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the man is seen downing a bottle of Jagermeister, without pausing, as people around him clap and cheer.

He drank the whole bottle, without a single break, in under two minutes before passing out.

The incident happened at a tavern, called the Blue Corner Car Wash & Liquor Restaurant, in Ha-Mashamba Village, near Elim, in Limpopo.

Comment from the owner of the tavern will be added when received.