R255m to keep 10 000 soldiers on SA streets to maintain law and order - Ramaphosa

The internal deployment of the South African National Defence Force has been reduced from 25 000 to 10 000.

The soldiers will continue to assist police in maintaining law and order in the wake of the unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In July, Ramaphosa deployed 25 000 soldiers in the two provinces following the deadly unrest.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is keeping 10 000 soldiers on South African streets till mid-September to maintain law and order in the wake of the deadly July riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.



In July, Ramaphosa deployed 25 000 soldiers in the two provinces following the unrest, which left a trail of destruction and led to billions in damage to property.

That deployment was from 12 July to 12 August.

Ramaphosa's latest deployment, from 13 August to 13 September, will come at a cost of R255 million.

Details of the deployment were contained in a letter to National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo informing the institution of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment.

READ | #UnrestSA: Internal SANDF deployment to be reduced to 10 000

According to Ramaphosa, members of the SANDF will work with the police to maintain "law and order".

The SANDF has been deployed on numerous occasions both on the domestic and international front.

South Africa sent 1 495 troops to Mozambique as part of a regional force aimed at quelling an insurgency in the country's northern Cabo Delgado region.

The deployment to Mozambique will last from 15 July to 15 October and will cost R984 368 057.

A contingent of the force had already begun arriving in the coastal city of Pemba last week.

Members of the South African National Defence Force in support of the South African Police Service were busy with Vehicle Control Point in Giyani as part of Operation PROSPER.#SANDF#JointOperationsDivision#JointOpsLimpopo pic.twitter.com/SoxkjanqtH — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) August 9, 2021

South African troops will form part of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) standby force, authorised at a summit in Maputo in June.

South Africa and Botswana will play key leadership roles in the deployment.

Rwanda has also sent 1 000 troops to help quell the violence in Mozambique.

Angola will send 20 soldiers, eight of who are special forces, and 10 crew members of an Illyushin IL-76, a transport aircraft.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.