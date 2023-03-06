1h ago

R300m tender corruption: Trial of former mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused starts in High Court

Kaveel Singh
Zandile Gumede, extreme right, appears alongside her co-accused at a Durban court on Tuesday.
Kaveel Singh, News24
  • There was a delay in the Zandile Gumede corruption trial on Monday.
  • The matter was delayed by an hour due to the logistics required for two of the accused who were unable to attend physically.
  • Gumede appeared calm in the dock.

The corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused started on Monday, almost two years after they were first charged.

The matter started just before midday, following several delays in the morning.

It was delayed by an hour after officials in court said they would break for tea from 10:45 to 11:00. The case was supposed to begin at 10:00.

Two of the accused, who could not be present in court for health reasons, were connected virtually.

Gumede appeared calm and collected in the dock, as she cracked jokes with her lawyer and co-accused.

The State kicked off the case by detailing the charges against each of the accused.

Supporters cannot afford daily trips to court

Commenting on whether Gumede's backers would attend court daily, Ntando Khuzwayo, a spokesperson and coordinator for Gumede's supporters, said: "They will not necessarily be here every day. Especially for individual supporters who are catching a taxi from Umlazi and Inanda. It is a lot of money. So, I don't think it will be an everyday thing."

Khuzwayo said he was hopeful that the trial would "finally get going".

"There have been major delays in this case for about five years, and we hope it can get under way today (Monday)."

When asked about Gumede's political future if she was found not guilty, Khuzwayo said it was hard to predict.

"The future in politics is unpredictable. She enjoys a lot of support and got elected when she was sitting on a couch, so that is the type of person we are talking about."

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) spokesperson Thulani Gamede said they were in court to support Gumede because they believed in her leadership.

He said:

She is a great cadre who believes in economic transformation. We hope she will come out clean and continue to do the good work she has always done and will continue to do as a leader in society. I strongly believe she is innocent, until proven otherwise.

According to senior State advocate Ashika Lucken, Gumede would give instructions to her co-accused, who included deputy head of strategic and new developments at Durban Solid Waste, Robert Abbu; chairperson of the eThekwini bid adjudication committee (BAC), Sandile Ngcobo; former ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu; and former City manager Sipho Nzuza.

Gumede, Nzuza, Abbu and Ngcobo were the main roleplayers who "formed an enterprise", according to the indictment.

Most of the more than R300 million that was siphoned from the City would eventually land in the coffers of Gumede herself or be distributed to favoured councillors and community-based contractors (CBCs).

The funds even benefitted the likes of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association, the State's indictment read.


