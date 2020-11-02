54m ago

R3.2m found in a bin, 3 arrested after Joburg cash-in-transit robbery

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A van was bombed in a cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg.
  • Three security officers have been arrested, and over R3.2 million recovered hidden in a dustbin after a cash-in-transit robbery.
  • A tow truck driver who tried to chase the suspects was shot dead.
  • The  Hawks said the security van crew were taken in for questioning, and subsequently arrested.

Three security guards have been arrested, and more than R3.2 million in cash was recovered hidden in a dustbin after a cash-in-transit robbery near Roodeport, on Friday.

According to the Hawks, the suspects - aged 25, 28, and 40- were arrested on Sunday, are facing murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury, and defeating the ends of justice charges.

It's alleged that on Friday morning, a security armoured vehicle was driving towards Roodepoort on Ontdekkers Road when they were forced to a halt by unknown men.

"The suspects who were driving in four different vehicles, allegedly pointed [at] the armoured vehicle driver and his crew with firearms and forced them out of the vehicle", Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

They allegedly disarmed the crew of a service rifle and pistols and detonated explosives to access cash inside the safe. 

Money

Mulamu said that they then fled with undisclosed amount of money in getaway BMW, Ford Ranger, and a Mercedes Benz.

A chase ensued and a shoot-out between the suspects and a tow truck driver occurred. The tow truck driver was shot and killed.

"A multi-disciplinary approach driven investigation resulted to [sic] the recovery of approximately R3.2 million cash hidden in dustbins in a premises next to where the armoured vehicle was attacked and under the seat of the armoured vehicle," said Mulamu.

Police also recovered an R5 rifle which the suspects allegedly used to disarm the security van crew during the robbery.Mulamu said the security van crew were taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested.

They appeared at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's court on Monday.

Other suspects are still being sought.

