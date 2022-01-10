37m ago

add bookmark

R44 closed to traffic as firefighters battle blaze in Kleinmond in the Western Cape

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
On the third day of firefighting efforts, the fire was burning down from the mountain toward the Arabella golf estate and the road, according to the Overstrand Municipality. (Greater Overberg FPA, Facebook)
On the third day of firefighting efforts, the fire was burning down from the mountain toward the Arabella golf estate and the road, according to the Overstrand Municipality. (Greater Overberg FPA, Facebook)
  • Overberg firefighters have been battling a blaze in Kleinmond since Saturday.
  • The fire has resulted in the closure of the R44.
  • No evacuations have been ordered, but a community hall has been made available for voluntary evacuations.

A fire in Kleinmond in the Overberg region of the Western Cape continues to burn, causing the closure of the scenic R44 coastal road while threatening the luxury Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since Saturday. The fire has been burning between the mountain and the R44 towards the Arabella golf estate.

READ | Firefighters battle blaze above Western Cape coastal town

On Monday morning, Reinard Geldenhuys, fire chief at the Overberg District Municipality, said the fire was still burning on the mountain above the town.

He added that the R44 provincial road had been closed due to the blaze.

On the third day of firefighting efforts, the fire was burning down from the mountain toward the Arabella golf estate and the road, according to the Overstrand Municipality.

"It is the battle for the R44 this morning. It is currently burning down from the mountain, direction Arabella. All efforts are being made to reopen the R44 for traffic," the municipality said in a social media post.

 

Geldenhuys said attempts were being made to open the road to one-way traffic.

According to the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association, the fire had been three kilometres from Arabella at around midnight, but due to a change in wind direction, the fire was moving away from the golf estate. The fire was around seven kilometres from the town.

 

So far, no evacuation of residents has been ordered. However, a community hall was available for those who wanted to be evacuated.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
overstrand municipalitywestern capekleinmondfire
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.63
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.71
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,792.74
-0.3%
Silver
22.26
-0.5%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
0.0%
All Share
73,940
0.0%
Resource 10
72,063
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,743
0.0%
Financial 15
15,311
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo