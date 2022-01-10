R44 closed to traffic as firefighters battle blaze in Kleinmond in the Western Cape

Overberg firefighters have been battling a blaze in Kleinmond since Saturday.

The fire has resulted in the closure of the R44.

No evacuations have been ordered, but a community hall has been made available for voluntary evacuations.

A fire in Kleinmond in the Overberg region of the Western Cape continues to burn, causing the closure of the scenic R44 coastal road while threatening the luxury Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since Saturday. The fire has been burning between the mountain and the R44 towards the Arabella golf estate.

On Monday morning, Reinard Geldenhuys, fire chief at the Overberg District Municipality, said the fire was still burning on the mountain above the town.

He added that the R44 provincial road had been closed due to the blaze.

On the third day of firefighting efforts, the fire was burning down from the mountain toward the Arabella golf estate and the road, according to the Overstrand Municipality.

"It is the battle for the R44 this morning. It is currently burning down from the mountain, direction Arabella. All efforts are being made to reopen the R44 for traffic," the municipality said in a social media post.

Geldenhuys said attempts were being made to open the road to one-way traffic.

According to the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association, the fire had been three kilometres from Arabella at around midnight, but due to a change in wind direction, the fire was moving away from the golf estate. The fire was around seven kilometres from the town.

So far, no evacuation of residents has been ordered. However, a community hall was available for those who wanted to be evacuated.

