43m ago

add bookmark

R4m bogus medical aid claims: Former pharmacist gets suspended sentence

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dis-Chem is seeking to buy Baby City from its founding shareholders.
Dis-Chem is seeking to buy Baby City from its founding shareholders.

The Nelspruit Regional Court on Friday sentenced a former pharmacist to six years' imprisonment, wholly suspended, for submitting fraudulent medical aid claims amounting to R4.1 million. 

Wisani Ngobeni, 50, was a director of Wisamed Pharmacy and had been accused of fraud. 

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, in March 2015, Ngobeni submitted fraudulent claims to the Government Employees' Medical Scheme amounting to R4.1 million. 

He was arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Nelspruit. 

Ngobeni's six-year sentence has been wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not convicted for fraud during that period. 

Related Links
Hawks swoop on doctor who ignored conviction order in medical aid fraud case
138 claim SABC ‘plotted’ dismissals
Doctor guilty of medical aid fraud
Read more on:
hawksnelspruitmpumalangacourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 1717 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 282 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

13h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo