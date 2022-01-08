1h ago

R50 000 reward for details of boy, 8, who went missing on Christmas Day

Compiled by Tebogo Monama
Police are offering a R50 000 reward for information regarding missing Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe.
  • Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe, 8, went missing on 25 December. 
  • Police are offering R50 000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved in his kidnapping.  
  • A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to his disappearance.

Police in Mogwase, Rustenburg, are offering a R50 000 reward to anyone who may have information regarding a missing boy.  

Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe, 8, went missing on Christmas Day afternoon while playing outside with his friends in Segakwaneng Village near Moruleng.  

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing camouflage shorts, a black T-shirt, and grey slippers, according to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adel Myburgh.

"Initial police investigations led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bridget Bojosi, who appeared in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of kidnapping."

Bojosi will stay in custody until her court appearance next Thursday.

Myburgh said despite Bojosi's arrest, Tlotso has still not been found.  

"The police search and rescue teams have, without success, been searching for Tlotso since his disappearance," she said.  

Myburgh said the reward was for anyone who could offer information that led to the arrest and conviction of those involved Tlotso's the disappearance. 

