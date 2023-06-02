R500 bail for ANC staffer accused of raping Nelson Mandela University student

A 45-year-old ANC clerk was charged with the rape of a Nelson Mandela University student.

The alleged incident took place at a house in George in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The ANC has promised to take action against the staffer.

The ANC has vowed to take action against a staff member, who was arrested in George on Sunday, for allegedly raping a Nelson Mandela University student.



The alleged incident happened at a house in Ramaphosa Street in Thembalethu Township at about 03:00 on Sunday, the police said.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said a preliminary investigation into the alleged incident indicated that the 25-year-old victim accompanied a man to the residence, where he allegedly raped her.

The 45-year-old appeared in the George Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, and was formally charged with rape.

The accused, who cannot be named before he pleads, because it is a rape case, works as an administrative clerk at the ANC's South Cape regional office in George.

His case has been remanded to 25 July or further investigation, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The man is currently out on R500 bail.

"He was released on bail, with conditions that he must not make contact with the complainant, not to be charged with any other case while the present case is pending, and to attend court," Ntabazalila said.

The George family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating the rape case.

ANC provincial spokesperson Sfiso Mtsweni said the member would be disciplined in line with the party's policies.

"We stand vehemently opposed to any form of sexual or physical violence against women and children. Should there be an iota of credence to these very grave allegations, we will not hesitate to act in protection of the integrity and standing of the ANC," said Mtsweni.

He said the party was not fully abreast of the facts around the incident, but took it in a serious light.

"The provincial officials are seized with this matter and, in due course, we will pronounce ourselves on the next steps to be taken," Mtsweni said.

The ANC has a step-aside rule, which bars members from participating in party activities while charged with serious crimes.

"We will also invoke the policies of the ANC with regards to members who appear before the courts for serious charges against them," said Mtsweni.

The man isn't the only ANC official before the courts.

Former MP Sibusiso Khula is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, in November last year.

Khula was arrested in January.

Last month, the Orkney Magistrate's Court rejected his application to have his murder case struck from the roll.



