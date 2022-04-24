R5m in counterfeit car parts seized in Hawks raid in Johannesburg

The Hawks confiscated more than R5 million in counterfeit car parts during a raid in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan
The
Hawks have confiscated more than R5 million in counterfeit car parts during a
raid in Johannesburg.
Officers
carried out a search and seizure operation at a warehouse in Tulisa Park on
Friday, where they found counterfeit car spares were being sold to the public.
They
found "large quantities of bearings" with the branding and logo of
manufacturer NSK, said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nkwalase.
Nkwalase said:
Samples of the NSK bearings were purchased during the investigation into allegations of selling and distribution of counterfeit vehicle spares, and a search warrant was successfully obtained. Large quantities of bearings with NSK brand and logo were found in what turned out to be a huge scale distribution warehouse facility. All the goods to the estimated value of R5 million were seized for further investigation.
Two
people, aged 49 and 52, would face criminal and civil processes, said Nkwalase.
"They
will, at a later stage, be served with [a] J175 summons to appear in court for contravention
of the Counterfeit Goods Act once all investigations are concluded,"
Nkwalase added.
