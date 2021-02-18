6m ago

R60 000 bail for Durban man charged with multiple murders, supplying Cape Town gangs with firearms

Jenni Evans
An alleged arms dealer has been granted bail.
  • Durban firearms dealer Anderson Padayachee was granted R60 000 bail.
  • The State did not oppose bail during an application at the Worcester Magistrate's Court.   
  • His bail conditions include not leaving the magisterial district of Wentworth.   

Durban firearms dealer Anderson Padayachee was granted R60 000 bail as he awaits trial on multiple murder and weapons charges.  

He appeared at the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was granted bail with conditions. 

Padayachee was arrested last Thursday and, at the time, the Hawks alleged he, via his dealership, was linked to an illegal supply of firearms to Cape Town gangs.  

The State did not oppose bail on Thursday. 

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Padayachee has to stay at his home address in Durban, and may not leave the Wentworth magisterial district.  

He also has to hand in his passport and report to his local police station between 8:00 in the morning and 20:00 at night on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.  

Murders

He has been charged with eight murders and five attempted murders.

He is also accused of working with the Terrible Josters gang.  

Padayachee is accused of being involved in the murders of Anesto Dillon Pedro in Gansbaai, Chad Julius in Lotus River, September Steyn near Strand, Rivaldo Willeman in Bishop Lavis, Davis Moses in Grassy Park, David Adams in Grassy Park, Michael Peters of Bishop Lavis and Matthew Pedro of Bishop Lavis.  He is also accused of being involved in the attempted murder of Shaun Smith, Keaton Johnson, Carin Koopman, Lorenzo Hendricks, and Jamelio Gordon.  

The gang-related charge falls under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.  

His charges include money laundering, fraud, modifying firearms, and failing to keep firearms registers.

