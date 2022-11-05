R800K Labour Court victory for Cape Town mom who was retrenched after having baby

Melissa Brandt says taking Quoin Rock Wines to the Labour Court was tough but worth it.

Brandt lost her job after going on maternity leave. The company was ordered to pay her R800 000 in compensation.

The single mother received IVF treatment and gave birth in 2020.

For years, all Melissa Brandt wanted was to be a mother.



Just before she turned 38, the single woman from the Western Cape decided to have IVF treatment to make her dream of being a mother come true.

But, when she was admitted to hospital earlier than expected, her nightmare at work began.

Brandt, a former financial manager at Quoin Rock Wines in Stellenbosch, told News24 she worked at the company for seven-and-a -half years. "I was treated properly. I had a very good relationship with the staff and management. Things changed when I said I was taking maternity leave."

She said she left three people in her department while she was on unpaid maternity leave.

"One of the people would stand in for me when I was on leave. She was well aware of what to do. Even if I was off, I was in daily contact with the accountant."

Brandt said the Quoin Rock Wines CEO Denis Gaiduk was initially happy with the news of her pregnancy.

"I had wanted to have a baby for years, and everyone knew. He was happy for me. He then asked if I was coming back to the company after maternity leave, and I said I was.

"During my pregnancy, we would have regular check-ins. He was well aware of where I was in the pregnancy and that my maternity leave was coming up."

Things took a turn when Brandt had to take time off earlier than expected when she was admitted to the hospital in May with complications two days before she was supposed to hand over duties to a colleague.

She gave birth in hospital and her newborn baby were discharged on 12 June, and she did the handover on 15 June.

She said:

When I was admitted to the hospital, I still had contact with the office. I had my laptop at work. I was still in contact with the office and helping out with work.

She said her doctors frowned upon her working instead of getting rest.



"I didn't feel guilty because, for seven years, work was my life. That is the level of loyalty and commitment I had for the company."

After her baby boy was born, he was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but she continued working.



"My doctors were not happy. I felt bad that because I couldn't do the proper handover, I decided I should still remain in contact with the work. I still took calls from the office. He [Gaiduk ] would call me until 22:00, and I took those calls. I didn't mind at that time."

Once she left the hospital, her relationship with the office was strained because she wanted more time for her baby.

“It was a difficult time because of the level 5 lockdown. All I saw were the walls of the NICU. I could not work like before. I did a handover with my colleague, but I just wanted to pay attention to my child.

"He had to be admitted to the hospital again because of an allergic reaction, and I had to cope with that. There was no way I could work."

She then told Gaiduk that she would not be part of the company's day-to-day running until her maternity leave ended in October.

Gaiduk told Brandt he did not understand how she did not take work calls but made time for a "photo shoot with her baby".

Newsletter Ad hoc News24 Breaking News Alert Make sure you're always the first to know with our breaking news newsletter.

Speaking to News24, Brandt said: "It was during the hard lockdown. All I had was a sick baby. I needed a break. The photo shoot was just a break from being in the NICU."

When she returned to work in October, she was informed there was no job for her.

On 4 October, she received a retrenchment notice, which she challenged. The company offered to reinstate her for a lower salary of R29 000 as a "cost-cutting measure", a reduction of R21 000.

Instead, she took the company to court and was awarded R800 000 in compensation at the Cape Town Labour Court.

In his testimony, Gaiduk said Brandt's pregnancy had caught him by surprise because "she did not have a boyfriend".

He said he was frustrated by Brandt's absence, even when she worked from home initially.

Brandt said: "Fighting the company was the best decision I have ever made. I will never want to change it. It's been tough, but it was worth it."

She has found another job.

"I am very happy with where I am now. It was a tough two years. I didn't want that stress on me with a new baby. Having to look for a new job with a sickly newborn baby ... it was a difficult time for me.

"I am very glad it turned out positively for me. Women now know that they can fight and have rights."



