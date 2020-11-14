11m ago

R900 000 reward for information on seven murders

Nicole McCain
Limpopo police are offering R900 000 in reward money for information on seven unsolved cases in the province.
  • Limpopo police are offering R900 000 in reward money for information about the suspects.
  • The rewards are for seven cases that have taken place over the last two years.
  • The rewards range from R50 000 to R250 000 and are mostly in connection with murder cases.

The reward money would be issued for information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the people responsible for the crimes, which were committed over the past two years, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Police are hunting for the suspects who killed a 50-year-old house agent, Nomvula Joyce Monareng, in Seshego, near Polokwane, on 14 October. Another reward of R100 000 has been offered.

Police are offering a reward of R200 000 for suspects involved in the murder of a young couple, Nius Malatjie, 21, and girlfriend Lucia Malapane, 18. Their bodies were found on 6 October in their Ga-Rapitsi-Itereleng Section house, outside Tzaneen, with multiple wounds.

A reward of R100 000 has been offered for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old teacher Dikeledi Karel Sebopetsa from Satlaleng village, outside Tzaneen. She reportedly left home on 22 September to go to work at Lerale Secondary School in ga-Boxa village, but never arrived. 

On 4 August 2020, at about 01:00, Venus Onica Maluleke was inside her Malamulele house, busy praying, when unknown suspects threw a petrol bomb at the door. She suffered serious burn wounds and died later in hospital. A reward of R50 000 has been offered.

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the murder of Paulina Mafifi, 70, and her grandchildren Nathaniel, 9, and Selaelo, 7. They were found in a house in Maokeng village on 7 July, with multiple stab wounds to their bodies. A reward of R150 000 has been offered.

A R50 000 reward has been offered for information about the suspects involved in the murder of Mudanalo Dzivhani during a house robbery on 1 May 2019, at Mukula village in the Thohoyandou policing area.

Police are also offering a reward of R250 000 for information about the suspects who shot and killed Mangetane Rebecca Motwiana inside her house in Apiesdoring village, near Burgersfort. The suspect was reportedly pretending to buy cigarettes.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in these cases may contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0753, Luitenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station or MySAPS app," said Ngoepe.

"Callers may remain anonymous should they wish to and all information will be treated with strict confidentiality."

