R99.9m PowerBall winner won't quit his day job: 'I may just buy a car and a house'

A Gauteng man became an instant multimillionaire after winning nearly R100m in Tuesday's PowerBall.

Ithuba and FNB have notified him.

He says he won't make excessive changes in his lifestyle or quit his day job.

A Gauteng Powerball player who recently won R99.9 million says he will only make minimal changes to his lifestyle and continue his day job.

The man who works in the finance sector became an instant millionaire after spending R150 on a PowerBall ticket via the FNB app.

He said he might buy a house and car, pay off his debt and invest the rest of his winnings.

He said he checked the numbers after the draw results were released but ignored calls from the bank, thinking they were from telemarketers. Only after the bank called and verified his details, did he realise that he'd won.

Lotto | Get daily results on News24

"I was excited, extremely happy. I have played the lottery games since my days in university, so it has been many years, and this is the first time I [have] won any jackpot.

"People need to understand the odds of winning the lottery are very high. You will never know when it will be your turn to win, [and] now I know that winning is possible," he said. Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said winners receive financial and psychological support to enable them to manage their newfound wealth."Ithuba congratulates the latest multimillionaire, and we wish him well on his newfound wealth. All winners are offered trauma counselling from our psychologists, as well as financial advice from registered financial advisors," she said.