1m ago

add bookmark

R99.9m PowerBall winner won't quit his day job: 'I may just buy a car and a house'

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The Gauteng man who won R99m recently says he won't quit his day job.
The Gauteng man who won R99m recently says he won't quit his day job.
File/News24
  • A Gauteng man became an instant multimillionaire after winning nearly R100m in Tuesday's PowerBall.
  • Ithuba and FNB have notified him.
  • He says he won't make excessive changes in his lifestyle or quit his day job. 

A Gauteng Powerball player who recently won R99.9 million says he will only make minimal changes to his lifestyle and continue his day job.

The man who works in the finance sector became an instant millionaire after spending R150 on a PowerBall ticket via the FNB app.

He said he might buy a house and car, pay off his debt and invest the rest of his winnings.

He said he checked the numbers after the draw results were released but ignored calls from the bank, thinking they were from telemarketers. Only after the bank called and verified his details, did he realise that he'd won. 

Lotto | Get daily results on News24

"I was excited, extremely happy. I have played the lottery games since my days in university, so it has been many years, and this is the first time I [have] won any jackpot.

"People need to understand the odds of winning the lottery are very high. You will never know when it will be your turn to win, [and] now I know that winning is possible," he said. Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said winners receive financial and psychological support to enable them to manage their newfound wealth."Ithuba congratulates the latest multimillionaire, and we wish him well on his newfound wealth. All winners are offered trauma counselling from our psychologists, as well as financial advice from registered financial advisors," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubalotto
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2581 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7001 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2662 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.80
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,735.60
+1.0%
Silver
18.91
+0.3%
Palladium
1,995.72
+5.5%
Platinum
889.51
+1.2%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
62,045
+0.7%
All Share
68,339
+0.6%
Resource 10
60,710
+3.3%
Industrial 25
85,397
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,229
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo