1h ago

add bookmark

Race on for scientists to come up with a plan to swiftly vaccinate SA

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
President Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa told an Eastern Cape government lekgotla that scientists have been instructed to devise a plan to vaccinate the population in the shortest time possible. 
  • The health department postponed rolling out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after scientists found it could be less effective against the variant first identified in South Africa in those with mild forms of the disease.
  • One million vaccine doses arrived in South Africa earlier this month. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has instructed scientists to come up with a plan to vaccinate the population in the shortest possible time following delays caused by problems with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine acquired from the Serum Institute of India.

Ramaphosa was speaking at an Eastern Cape provincial government executive committee lekgotla on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a new study by researchers at Wits and Oxford universities led to the Department of Health putting its plans to use AstraZeneca temporarily on hold after showing the vaccine could be less effective against the variant first identified in South Africa in those with mild forms of the disease.

"You will be aware of the results of a study that were released yesterday into the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine we procured from the Serum Institute of India against the new strain of the disease," said Ramaphosa.

"As the minister of health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has indicated, this will affect the design and phasing of our vaccination rollout. In the light of these new developments, he has tasked our scientists to develop proposals on how we can effectively vaccinate our population in the shortest possible time. 

"We remain firmly committed to rolling out a rapid and comprehensive vaccination programme that will provide immunity to at least 40 million of our citizens," he told the lekgotla.

"This is an immensely difficult time for our country as we grapple with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout."

Ramaphosa said the immediate and most pressing priority of all spheres of government - whether it be local, provincial or national - was to save lives.

He welcomed the participation of the Eastern Cape in the planning of the vaccination programme and the work "you have undertaken to get all systems, structures and facilities ready".

"Our success will ultimately rest on the co-operation and collaboration of all spheres of government and all public entities. Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on lives and livelihoods in the Eastern Cape," said Ramaphosa.  

He congratulated the provincial leadership for its sterling efforts since the onset of the pandemic.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosavaccinecoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 467 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 587 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.78
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.03)
Gold
1834.47
(+0.25)
Silver
27.20
(-0.09)
Platinum
1175.00
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2312.54
(-0.28)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo