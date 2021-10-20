'Race specific' client, agent reject Cape Town man's apartment rental query, agency drops landlord

A Cape Town resident has been rejected as a tenant because of his race.

The real estate company has since terminated the contract of the landlord and suspended the estate agent.

The agent involved has issued an apology.

A Cape Town real estate company has terminated the contract of a landlord who allegedly declined a rental applicant because of his race. On Tuesday, Pol Osei, 26, took to various social media platforms and posted a WhatsApp conversation where the estate agent explained to him that he was refused accommodation based on his race.

"The client is race specific," the text read.

The estate agent furthermore defended the move, saying it was not illegal for a landlord to choose their tenants.

Osei told News24 that he started speaking to the estate agent on Monday because his lease was coming to an end.

Osei said he was somewhat shocked when the estate agent did not offer him an opportunity to view the apartment he was inquiring about.

"When she told me that the client is race specific, I tried to keep calm. I thought that maybe she meant something different and I asked her to explain what she meant by race specific," Osei said.

The agent told him it was not the letting company's fault how the landlord chose tenants.

"I felt a range of emotions because of how brazen it was," Osei explained.

"I thought that it was ridiculous that they could reject me when they hadn't checked where I work, or even contacted any of my references."



Osei expressed his disappointment and frustration with the estate agent, adding that he no longer wanted to move into their apartments.

Live Real Estate said that they were aware of the situation and had taken steps to address it.

"As the CEO of Live Real Estate, Brendan Miller, we strongly do not condone this behaviour as this goes against what we stand for, not only as a company but as South Africans.

"We have already terminated the contract with the landlord and been in contact with the tenant to assist them in whichever way we can," Miller added.

He said the company had, since its inception, been recognised as a market leader dealing with a diverse clientele, maintaining a high level of professionalism and adhering to a code of ethics.

Muller added:

We have also suspended the agent involved with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The agent, Gabriella Johnson, had since issued an apology.



"I wish to apologise unreservedly for acceding to my client's demand not to accept black tenants to rent their property. In hindsight, I should have objected to this request as it goes against my own values, the principles of the company I represent and our Constitution. It is [none] other than crude racism which I detest.

"It was my duty to call it out which I neglected to do. It was my oversight for which I take full responsibility and accountability. I trust that you will accept my sincere apology. I promise this is not who I am. I should have known better and pledge to do better," said Johnson.





