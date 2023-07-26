Racing fanatics seeing red over City of Cape Town's new traffic by-law - but have plans to level up

The City of Cape Town has announced an amended traffic by-law that's aimed at clamping down on illegal street racing.

Under the new by-law, vehicles will also be impounded immediately and motorists will be expected to pay fines.

But some racing fanatics says they will simply 'level up' and continue with their races by invite-only.



Cape Town racing fanatics are seeing red over the City of Cape Town's new traffic by-law, which is aimed at clamping down on illegal street racing and illegally modified vehicles.

Those who are caught will be forced to pay a hefty fine and their cars will be impounded immediately. Even spectators can be punished under the by-law.

But the racing community is sceptical about whether the by-law will reduce the number of illegal street racers on the roads.

"We have now started impounding vehicles under the amended traffic by-law 2021. This means vehicles with missing number plates or number plates not securely fixed in place still get fined, but now get impounded as well.

"Unroadworthy vehicles, vehicles with defective lights, vehicles that are not according to original SABS specifications and illegally modified, now get impounded and not just fined," said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

In statement, Smith added: "For illegal street racers, even just a spectator at these events, it is covered under the new by-law. As is wheel spinning and drifting."

He said those caught driving recklessly or under the influence of alcohol would be arrested and their vehicles would be impounded until court proceedings were completed.

He said:

With the harsh action intended to bring about lasting reform, the amended traffic by-law is the long-awaited answer to most lawful motorists who long to improve road safety.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said motorists could expect to pay a R2 500 impoundment fee, but the amount of the fines would differ according to the offences committed.

Bezuidenhout said the by-law, which was first introduced in 2011, was reviewed in 2019 before it was promulgated in 2022.

"The penalty amounts for the by-law have been passed and published in the tariff schedule for the 2023 financial year which began in July," she added.

'Chasing people back to the streets'

A street racing insider said the City should not target illegal street racers with its new by-laws and should focus more on unroadworthy vehicles.

"Ninety percent of the problem is unroadworthy vehicles and people not having licences. I think the new by-laws are good, but we cannot pinpoint it directly on to street racing," he said.

According to the source, who wanted to remain anonymous, illegal street racing would continue away from spectators.

He said:

The highly modified vehicles race on the N1 or N7. These guys have levelled up and will do street racing privately. I went to one last night, which was invite-only and very exclusive. There were no spectators, they raced, and then they went home.

He added that there were many interventions to curb illegal street racing, including the opening of a track at the Killarney Raceway, however, many racers still raced illegally due to entrance fees.

"The entrance fee deters them. Not everyone has money. They rather put in fuel and race [illegally]."

Former street racer Lyle Afrika said the amended by-law would put even more people at risk instead of decreasing the amount of illegal street racing.

"Now that there is an amended law and the car will be impounded, people will try and evade the police because they do not want to lose their car," Afrika said.

He added that a lack of proper racing facilities for car enthusiasts had increased illegal street racing on Cape Town's roads.

"There is only one proper race track, which is Killarney, and it is fully booked and unsuitable for drag racing. There are also so many rules that you end up chasing people back to the streets to race," he said.

WATCH | No licence, no numberplate... no car: Cape Town impounding vehicles under new Traffic By-law

Afrika called on the municipality to stop fining people and impounding cars to decrease the number of illegal street racers, but to increase the number of proper racing facilities instead.

"Street racing is an easy target," he said.

Professional racing driver Morné Dirks agreed with Afrika, saying that a lack of proper racing facilities had frustrated both professional and street racers at Killarney.

"The only way we can stop illegal street racing is to increase the amount of track time. You need to focus on increasing the number of facilities to get people away from racing on the streets," Dirks said.

But public relations officer for the Western Province Motor Club, Dave Abrahams, welcomed the news and said he hoped the amended by-law would decrease the number of dangerous, illegal street racers on Cape Town's roads.

"Illegal street racing puts its racers and members of the public in danger. A few months ago, an illegal street racer knocked down a pedestrian in Durban. We are hoping a greater portion of illegal street racers will stop racing on public roads and come to Killarney," he said.

However, according to Abrahams, the "thrill" connected to illegal racing would always entice drivers.

"We have spoken to people who prefer to race on the street. They say they like [illegal street] racing more because it adds a thrill, knowing that cops can catch them," he said.

He dismissed claims that the entrance fees were expensive.

"We are lucky [at Killarney] if we can break even with the money we make. It is R70 when booking online and R80 at the gate. It is not expensive at all."



