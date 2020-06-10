Racism furore engulfs KZN's top private schools

Top Midlands private schools are reeling after being “called out” on social media for racism.

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter movement, triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the US, a social media furore has laid bare the experiences of black African pupils at some of the country’s most celebrated private schools at the hands of staff as well as fellow pupils.

The storm started with an anti-racism account, “yousilenceweamplify”, which was created on Instagram.

MUST READ | School apologises after Grade 7s asked to make slave auction poster

The account, which has 180 posts and 10 000 followers, was set up last week for current and former pupils of Herschel Girls’ High School in Cape Town, but it quickly spread and prompted hashtags denouncing racism at schools across the country, including Pietermaritzburg, which has a glittering reputation as home to the highest concentration of elite private schools in the country.

More than 40 current and former pupils at St Anne’s Diocesan College have collectively written a public document titled “Record of Racism at St Anne’s”, which details their experiences dating from 2014, accusing teachers and pupils of discriminatory behaviour. The group are expected to submit a letter of demands for transformation to the school on Wednesday.

Derogatory names

Pupils said they were called derogatory names, including the K-word and N-word, and were excluded or singled out due to race or religion, bullied based on accent or appearance and treated differently in terms of disciplinary measures.

They claim that while the prejudices were reported numerous times, the alleged perpetrators were never held to account.

Former St Anne’s pupil Katekile Dakile, who spoke to The Witness on Tuesday, recalled an incident in 2016, when one of the girls told an African Michaelhouse boy that “she would rather die than intimately interact with a black boy”.

“The incident received quite a bit of attention, and the black girls were outraged and hurt that a fellow student could hold such racially prejudiced thoughts.

"While we reported the incident, we were told that ‘no one had the right to be angry, as all of us have lied or sinned in some way’,” added Dakile who matriculated in 2018.



READ | UCT's 'racist academic paper' furore: both sides have their say

A current St Anne’s pupil, who remained anonymous, said she had been picked on by a member of staff since grade 8.



The pupil recalled how the staff member once called her black friend “that one”. She said while they complained, nothing has been done.

St John’s Diocesan School has also come under fire. Commenting on the school’s Facebook page, Mbalenhle Majola said “St John’s did wrong by us in so many ways and on so many levels. High school was a painful experience because of the way we were treated because of our skin colour.

'Subtle hints of racism'

“You’d think a school as beautiful and seemingly progressive as this would have had less for us to deal with, but no. If all the black old girls were to be gathered in one room to tell our stories I guarantee that the first thing that we would do is cry. You’ve put us through so much pain.”

Another former pupil at St John’s, Nokwazi Mkhatshwa, said:

The subtle hints of racism that some of us felt on the regular, how we had to manage our hair versus the white girls, lovely how they were allowed to even colour their hair ‘as long as it was not far from the natural colour’ a joke.

Mkhatshwa recalled how girls in a higher grade found it acceptable to use the k-word.



Commenting on The Wykeham Collegiate Facebook page, Chi-Chi Nessa Nama Malama said she had also experienced racism from a member of staff.

“I suggest you sit down with every girl of colour currently at TWC and allow them to give their account or sentiments of racism at your institution and address those concerns,” Malama said.

She said in her experience, “it is the members of staff who largely had a problem”.

Sharing her experience at Epworth School, Lindiwe Lee Fancyface said “That is the worst private school I’ve ever been to. The racism there is disgusting I would never take my child to any private school in the Midlands.”

Dave Arguile, the St Anne’s principal, told The Witness yesterday the school has been involved in meetings with current pupils and staff and has reached out to a number of old girls who have posted comments.

Transformation

In a statement, shared on the school’s website, he said: “Our St Anne’s transformation journey is not a new one. We have sincerely attempted to be open to criticism, to be courageous in bringing about change and to eradicate injustices of which we may previously have been unaware.

He added: “Racism is ubiquitous and to suggest that members of our community are never guilty of racist behavior, or that implicit bias does not impact on our actions or decision-making at St Anne’s, would be naïve. Furthermore, the value of admirable policies is diminished every time an individual experience a contradiction thereof.”

Sue Tasker, The Wykeham Collegiate principal, said “The Wykeham Collegiate strongly condemns any form of discrimination, including racism. Any formal complaints that are brought to my attention are dealt with immediately, according to the school’s code of conduct and anti-racism policy.”

Thousands paid tribute to George Floyd in Paris on Tuesday as the prime minister insisted that France and its security forces were "not racist", following a string of allegations of heavy-handedness and police brutality.https://t.co/agwOk5aIS8 — News24 (@News24) June 10, 2020

Tasker confirmed that the school has received allegations of racism in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The school received allegations of racism and we take these allegations very seriously,” she said.

Tasker said once lockdown restrictions are over, the school will once again invite external facilitators with expertise in the field of diversity and inclusion to run workshops with girls and staff.

“The school will also ensure that we provide a safe space for everyone to report incidents of discrimination, including racism, so that we can move forward in a constructive and positive way,” she said.

Head of marketing at St John’s, Sarah Cole-Edwardes, said a number of old girls have come forward to detail their experiences of racist behaviour and attitudes while at St John’s.

He said:

The girls speak of systemic racism in the use of words, actions and behaviours of other girls and staff. Many girls also feel that complaints raised in the past weren’t dealt with.

Cole-Edwardes said at this stage, the school is gathering information and looking at patterns and behaviours that require change.



“We are setting up a group of stakeholders from all areas of the school to take this investigation forward and to make sure that meaningful and lasting change results from these complaints and shared experiences,” she said.

Allen van Blerk, the St Charles principal, said the school has not received any allegations of racism.

Michaelhouse spokesperson Murray Witherspoon said the school has also not received any allegations of racism.

“None yet, although given the very current circumstances we are prepared to engage openly with any member of our community who expresses concerns over our endeavors around inclusivity.”

'Very serious'

He said Michaelhouse views any act or sentiment of intolerance in a very serious light. “Any member of the extended Michaelhouse community who behaves in a spirit contradictory to our values of equality and inclusivity will be subject to our censure. Members of our immediate community of boys and staff would be subject to a strict disciplinary procedure,” Witherspoon said.

Hilton College spokesperson Peter Storrar acknowledged that the school has not been immune to racism.

“Racism is part of a group of offences which the school classifies as our most serious ‘zero-tolerance’ misdemeanours — meaning that boys can be expelled, and staff can be dismissed on a ‘first-offence’ basis,” Storrar said.

He said in the most recent example, two years ago, a pupil was withdrawn from the school as a result of overt racist behaviour. “Hilton still has a long road to travel before we can claim to be a truly representative and inclusive school, but we are proud of the fact that so many in our community feel comfortable to openly engage with each other about this vitally important topic and have committed to creating a shared and inclusive future together,” he said.

Vicky Crookes, head of marketing at Epworth, said in 2017, the school formalised an on-going programme to allow for conversations and discussions around all forms of discrimination, social awareness, and justice. “We also have a transformation, diversity, and inclusivity task team, comprising all school stakeholders,” Crookes said.