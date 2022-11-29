Racist pit bull rant: 'We don't want to be associated with people like that' - landlord evicts Magor

Belinda Magor's landlord has evicted her after her racist pit bull rant went viral on social media.

In a voice note defending pit bulls, which surfaced last week, Magor called for black men to be killed and banned.

Magor was arrested and charged with crimen injuria.

Belinda Magor, the white woman behind the racist "pit bull rant" voice recording circulating on social media, has been evicted by her landlord.

The landlord, who asked to remain anonymous, told News24 that Magor was evicted "with immediate effect" shortly after he became aware of the voice note.

Magor had been living at the property in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, for four to five years. The man said he was "horrified and upset" when he heard Magor's voice note.

"We don't want to be associated with people like that. We don't need the publicity, the image, or anything around us associated with that. We do not tolerate that type of behaviour on our property at all," the landlord said.

In it, she said:

I'm very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them, and get rid of them because they are the problem – not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful, and they deserve a warm bed, food, love, attention, and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God? I don't think so.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed that a complaint had been registered.



Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said Magor was arrested and released the same day on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023.

Police have opened a case of crimen injuria against her.



Numerous attempts by News24 to get hold of Magor for comment were unsuccessful.