'Racist tactics': Ramaphosa says DA's Phoenix posters were an attempt to 'fan flames of division'

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the DA over their posters in Phoenix as ill-conceived and an attempt to fan flames of division.

He bemoaned the DA resorting to "racist tactics", adding this was undoing years of reconciliation work.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has since apologised for the posters and started taking them down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has added to the growing voices criticising the DA for the posters it erected in Phoenix, saying the opposition party had attempted to "fan the flames of division in our nation".



"It is actually despicable that a political party during an election can feel so threatened that it will resort to racist tactics," he said.

"They tried to fan the flames of racism through instilling fear in the minds of our people."

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media while on the campaign trail in Tlokwe in the North West on Friday.

He said the DA was undoing decades of work but the ANC around reconciliation and unity.

"From 1912, the ANC has stood for nothing else but uniting the people of South Africa. We have sought as the ANC to unite our people at all times, even when we are going though huge challenges, because the issue of race is a fault line and we always try and close that fault line.



"We appeal and work to achieve the unity of our people and we promote the diversity of our people. We will never as a political organisation try to divide the people of South Africa along racial lines," said Ramaphosa.



His comments come after the DA this week put up posters which read: "The ANC called you racists," and "The DA calls you heroes", referring to racial tension in Phoenix which surfaced during the civil unrest in July, and which left many people dead.

DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson has since apologied for the posters, saying: "In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this.

"As these posters were unsanctioned by the DA leader, party structures and party campaign leadership, I am arranging the removal of these posters today (Thursday)."

This was an about-turn, after the DA leader, John Steenhuisen had initially dug in, saying he would not apologise.

More than 30 people were killed in Phoenix during the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.