Rage Festival halts ticket sales for Plett gig after being dubbed super-spreader event

Nicole McCain
The Rage Festival has halted ticket sales for its Plettenberg Bay event, following Covid-19 cases linked to its Ballito event.
Kgosi Motsepe
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize dubbed the event a super-spreader on Sunday.
  • Event organisers say the implemented extensive safety measures during the Ballito festival. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that a number of Covid-19 confirmed cases had been traced to the Rage Festival.

He urged attendees at the Ballito Rage Festival to get tested for Covid-19 and self-isolate, after attendees and staff tested positive.

Rage Festival: All attendees considered contacts, urged to get tested after Covid-19 cases - Mkhize

"We now urge all the Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10 day quarantine period as per the Department of Health Guidelines on Quarantine and Isolation. We also urge that all Rage attendants test for Covid-19."

Rage festival organisers confirmed to News24 that four staff at the event had tested positive, while a Hillcrest-based doctor confirmed another 20 cases.

In a Facebook post, event organisers said: "It's with heavy hearts that we have received the news that many Ragers attending Durban Rage have tested positive for Covid-19. We are aware of the concerning reports of increased Covid-19 related cases from people that travelled to Durban last week to celebrate the end of matric exams. Many of these students attended one or more of the Ballito Rage events that took place in Umhlanga, Ballito and Durban."

The Plett Rage is scheduled to take place from 29 January to 6 February 2021.

"We are in constant communication with the officials in Plettenberg Bay and will only act in the interest of our Ragers and the staffs' safety. At this stage, the outcome of the event is unknown, and we will be making further announcements in the coming days. We will immediately stop all Plett Rage sales until further notice," the social media post said.

Greg Walsh, the CEO of G&G Productions, who hosts the festival countrywide, previously told News24 that it "would be irresponsible to label the event a super-spreader".

He added the organisers had added "significantly more health and safety measures" this year to comply with Covid-19 regulations. Among these were pre-screening, daily temperature checks, strict mask-wearing protocols, hand sanitising facilities, cashless payments, limited venue capacity, and PPE for staff.

Walsh confirmed the organisers had sent several alerts to all attendees and had supplied all contact tracing information to the Health Department, advising them to self-isolate and get tested, in line with the NICD guidelines.

Other Rage events include the Johannesburg leg on 12 and 13 December with Jeffery's Bay on 15 to 22 December. No similar posts appeared on the Facebook pages for these events.

