Rain check: 'Severe' thunderstorms, flooding expected in Joburg on Wednesday

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday.

There is a high risk of lightning, damaging winds and flooding.

Residents have been warned to exercise caution and stay indoors.

People living in Johannesburg and surrounds have been warned of severe thunderstorms, lightning, flash flooding and damaging winds as heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday.

The City of Johannesburg, as well as the South African Weather Service, said there was a high risk of minor to severe impact in parts of Gauteng. The thunderstorms are expected to start in the early afternoon and reach their maximum intensity at around 17:00.

The City warned that this could result in damage to informal as well as formal housing and business structures and flooding of low-level crossings and causeways.

Residents have been warned to be cautious.

Precautions Stay indoors.

Do not seek shelter under trees.

Look out for signs of potential tree toppling.

Avoid open and isolated spaces.

Do not cross low-lying, flooded bridges.



The City has also warned against spreading false information and unverified social media messages.



It has urged the public to source information from reliable sources.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.



