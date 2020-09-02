34m ago

Rain of terror almost over, say weather forecasters

Riaan Grobler
Rainy, cold weather is expected to subside by the weekend.
PHOTO: File, News24
  • South Africa is currently experiencing windy and chilly conditions.
  • But the end is in sight, says the SA Weather Service.
  • Warmer conditions are expected by the weekend.

South Africans typically celebrate Spring Day on 1 September and images of blossoms and the whiff of jasmine in the air are usual fare. But 2020 has, in typical fashion, pulled the rug, sending Mzansi rain, icy gale-force winds, hail and general despondency at levels last seen when the alcohol ban was reinstated.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says most parts of the country are experiencing windy and chilly conditions as a result of a cut-off low-pressure system that is about to make landfall. This system also carries the potential for heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, as well as strong to gale-force winds in places.

Not ideal picnic weather, then.

On Wednesday, the south-western parts of the country were expected to experience heavy downpours with potential for flooding over the Cape Metropole areas, the Overberg and in places over the Cape Winelands.

Otherwise, windy conditions are expected to persist in many places over the Cape provinces, the Free State and the North West province. Gale-force winds will also continue along most of the country's coastal belt, before moderating later in the day. The cut-off low system will finally exit the country on Thursday, resulting in overall clearing of weather conditions.

Warmer weekend expected

This means warmer weather by the weekend, says SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

"By Thursday it will be moving out and temperatures will start picking up again from Friday and it will be sunny again in most places around the country this weekend."

But, warns Mahlangu, that doesn't mean the last of cold weather.

"Another cold front is expected in the Western Cape from Sunday, but in the central and eastern parts of the country, we should have clear skies and warmer temperatures."

So, in short, don't put away those blankets and panic-bought Old Brown Sherry just yet.

