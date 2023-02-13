23m ago

add bookmark

Rainfall for KZN after flooding over the weekend

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rainfall is expected to continue in KwaZulu-Natal this week, despite heavy downpours and flooding at the weekend.
Rainfall is expected to continue in KwaZulu-Natal this week, despite heavy downpours and flooding at the weekend.
PHOTO: Sarayut Thaneerat, Getty Images
  • Parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced flooding amid heavy rain this weekend.
  • Rainfall in parts of the province is expected to continue this week.
  • Meanwhile, rainfall and flooding in the Eastern Cape is expected to ease this week.

More rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal this week, following heavy downpours and flooding over the weekend.

The rainfall is expected to affect the districts of Zululand, Mkhanyakude, Ilembe, Amajuba, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and the eThekwini Metro. 

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Ayanda Mpsele, there are no warnings in place for the province, but there is a 60% chance of showers.

She added that the rainfall was likely to continue in parts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday too.

This comes after the northern parts of the province experienced heavy rains that caused damage to both public and private infrastructure over the weekend. More than 100 people were evacuated in Newcastle and Mhlathuze after they became trapped due to rising water. 

READ | A rush of flood: Armed Forces Day tent village washed out in KZN torrential rain

Several roads, houses, and low-lying bridges were flooded in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Amajuba districts. 

Mop-up operations are under way in the province and Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole Moloi is visiting flood-stricken areas in the Newcastle Local Municipality.

Meanwhile, parts of the Eastern Cape reported flooding over the weekend, with persistent rainfall in the Chris Hani District Municipality claiming two lives in Cofimvaba.

Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in four local municipalities last week, but residents are likely to experience some respite this week.

SAWS forecaster Pumla Msutu said no rainfall was expected in the Eastern Cape on Monday and no weather warnings in place for the province.

The SAWS released warnings for disruptive rainfall and widespread flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with an Orange Level 9 warning in place on Monday.

Orange Level 4 and 5 warnings were in place for parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawskwazulu-nataleastern capeweatherflooding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
17% - 40 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
83% - 192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.73
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
948.41
+0.5%
Palladium
1,548.65
-0.1%
Gold
1,862.75
-0.4%
Silver
22.08
+0.3%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,569
+0.8%
All Share
79,562
+0.7%
Resource 10
72,868
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,627
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,187
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo