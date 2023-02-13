Rainfall for KZN after flooding over the weekend

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced flooding amid heavy rain this weekend.

Rainfall in parts of the province is expected to continue this week.

Meanwhile, rainfall and flooding in the Eastern Cape is expected to ease this week.

More rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal this week, following heavy downpours and flooding over the weekend.

The rainfall is expected to affect the districts of Zululand, Mkhanyakude, Ilembe, Amajuba, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and the eThekwini Metro.

According to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Ayanda Mpsele, there are no warnings in place for the province, but there is a 60% chance of showers.

She added that the rainfall was likely to continue in parts of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday too.

This comes after the northern parts of the province experienced heavy rains that caused damage to both public and private infrastructure over the weekend. More than 100 people were evacuated in Newcastle and Mhlathuze after they became trapped due to rising water.

READ | A rush of flood: Armed Forces Day tent village washed out in KZN torrential rain

Several roads, houses, and low-lying bridges were flooded in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Amajuba districts.

Mop-up operations are under way in the province and Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole Moloi is visiting flood-stricken areas in the Newcastle Local Municipality.

Meanwhile, parts of the Eastern Cape reported flooding over the weekend, with persistent rainfall in the Chris Hani District Municipality claiming two lives in Cofimvaba.

Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in four local municipalities last week, but residents are likely to experience some respite this week.

SAWS forecaster Pumla Msutu said no rainfall was expected in the Eastern Cape on Monday and no weather warnings in place for the province.

The SAWS released warnings for disruptive rainfall and widespread flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with an Orange Level 9 warning in place on Monday.

Orange Level 4 and 5 warnings were in place for parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.