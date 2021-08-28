Rainy conditions causing power loss in KZN, says Eskom

Eskom says it is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across KZN.

Power utility Eskom says it is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across KwaZulu-Natal because of Saturday's cold and rainy weather conditions.

??Yellow level 4 Warning for Disruptive snowfall for parts of KZN tomorrow (Saturday 28 August 2021)). It will be cloudy, cold to very cold and rainy over many parts of the province. Widespread snowfall expected on the high-lying areas with disruptive snow in the south-west. pic.twitter.com/QY7q9Om9G1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2021

"Eskom is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across the province due to the current and cold and rainy weather," Eskom said in a statement.

The utility company said that, although there was enough generation capacity, the high capacity of electricity usage was causing the overloading of networks, resulting in equipment failure and power loss.

#EskomKZN #MediaStatement



Eskom KZN experiences high number of faults due to inclement weather pic.twitter.com/W2TevsvoEX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 28, 2021

"Eskom will endeavour to restore power as quickly as possible."

However, Eskom warned that customers may experience delays due to high volumes.

"Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply may be switched on without notice.