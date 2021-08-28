1h ago

Rainy conditions causing power loss in KZN, says Eskom

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Eskom says it is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across KZN.
  • The power loss has been caused by the cold and rainy weather experienced in the province.
  • Eskom says it is working on restoring the power.

Power utility Eskom says it is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across KwaZulu-Natal because of Saturday's cold and rainy weather conditions.

"Eskom is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across the province due to the current and cold and rainy weather," Eskom said in a statement.

The utility company said that, although there was enough generation capacity, the high capacity of electricity usage was causing the overloading of networks, resulting in equipment failure and power loss.

"Eskom will endeavour to restore power as quickly as possible."

However, Eskom warned that customers may experience delays due to high volumes.

"Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply may be switched on without notice.

