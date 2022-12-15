1h ago

add bookmark

Rainy long weekend for Western Cape and Gauteng

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rain is expected in certain parts of the country.
Rain is expected in certain parts of the country.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Thunderstorms have been forecast for parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng over the long weekend.
  • The storms are likely to affect the central and southern parts of the Western Cape. 
  • The SA Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect heavy rain and thunder showers on Thursday.

An orange level 6 warning has been issued for parts of the Western Cape this weekend, as widespread showers and thundershowers are forecast by the South African Weather Service for much of the province.

The bulk of the storms is expected over the central and southern parts of the province.

Residents can expect heavy downpours of 20-30mm per hour, along with strong and gusty winds, lightning and small hail between Friday and Saturday.

The heavy downpours may lead to flooding and damage to homes and infrastructure, according to the weather service.

The warning comes after the province was lashed by heavy rain at the start of the week.

The rain caused flooding in parts of Cape Town - and roads in Dunoon, Somerset West, Gordon's Bay, Strand and Muizenberg were affected.

READ | Homes flooded, roads collapse as heavy rain wreaks havoc across the country

Around 50 homes were flooded in informal settlements in Masiphumelele, while 50 homes were flooded in the farming town of De Doorns, with widespread damage caused to farms and residential areas.

Western Cape disaster management teams have remained on high alert.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said mopping-up operations were progressing well in all the affected municipalities following the severe weather earlier this week.

According to Bredell, the focus has shifted to the next bout of severe weather expected to affect the province from Friday.

Premier Alan Winde urged caution over the long weekend, saying the Western Cape's roads were likely to see heightened traffic volumes as people leave and arrive in the province.

He said the provincial government would be putting additional standby resources in place to respond where needed.

Winde said:

We appeal to all our road users to please exercise even greater caution when travelling.

"We are also concerned that the heightened levels of load shedding and, with the possible severe weather, the situation could be further exacerbated."

Provincial disaster management put aerial and ground support resources on standby should they be needed, added Bredell.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours and localised flooding have devastated the City of Johannesburg in the past six days,

In Gauteng, 339 people were affected by floods on Friday and Saturday, while 269 structures, including houses and shacks, were swept away.

It appears that residents are not yet in the clear.

More intense rainy conditions are expected this week and possibly the entire December, the weather service warned on Thursday.

A weather forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thabela, said residents should expect heavy rain, thundershowers and showers on Thursday.



He said the heavy rains would result in damaged informal settlements and infrastructure, and more localised flooding on roads and low-lying brides.

According to Thobela, the conditions are expected because it is summer.

However, the downpours could worsen because of the current La Nina period.

This period will see the country experience a summer with above-normal rainfall, Thobela said.

During the past weekend, stormy weather wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, flooding homes and causing walls and roads to collapse.

Previously, New24 reported that Albertina Sisulu Road, between Westlake Road and Fourth Road, in Florida, was closed to traffic. 

While no incidents have been reported since Monday, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have been on high alert, monitoring areas prone to flooding because of the continued rainfall. 

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said: "It has been really quiet. No incidents were reported since the weekend. 

"We have monitored areas, including Alexandra, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Klipspruit, Eldorado Park and so on, because the Jukskei River runs through these areas, and nothing was reported."

 She said the EMS team would be on standby for any incident report.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african weather servicecape townwestern capeweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
41% - 1637 votes
Lions
6% - 248 votes
Stormers
31% - 1249 votes
Sharks
21% - 854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.36
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.36
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,791.61
-0.9%
Silver
23.29
-2.7%
Palladium
1,909.95
-0.9%
Platinum
1,018.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
82.70
+2.4%
Top 40
68,180
0.0%
All Share
74,295
0.0%
Resource 10
71,507
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,259
0.0%
Financial 15
15,463
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

13m ago

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

12m ago

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo