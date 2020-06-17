1h ago

add bookmark

Raises for Public Protector, Human Rights Commission officials approved

Jan Gerber
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice Bulelani Magwanishe.
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice Bulelani Magwanishe.
Jan Gerber
  • Office bearers from the Public Protector and Human Rights Commission earning R1.5 million and above will not receive a raise for the 2019-20 financial year.
  • Officials earning between R1 1.5 million will receive a 2.8% increase, while office bearers earning below R1 million will get 4.5%.
  • New leave regulations for magistrates have also been approved.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services approved pay raises for office bearers in the Office of the Public Protector and Human Rights Commission for the previous financial year.

On Wednesday, the committee approved a notice from President Cyril Ramaphosa, which after consideration of the Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers and the serious economic challenges facing the country, proposed a salary freeze for office bearers earning R1.5 million and above; a 2.8% adjustment for office bearers earning between R1 million and R1.5 million; and a 4.5% adjustment for office bearers earning below R1 million.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe pointed out that the increase pertains to those office bearers earning up to R1.5 million per annum in the South African Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Public Protector, according to a statement.

READ | Vrede Dairy Farm report not yet ready, says Mkhwebane

Magwanishe said the committee approved this recommendation with the amendment of the date of 1 July 2019 and not 1 April 2019, as per the notice.

"It is important that the public should be made aware that this salary adjustment is a retrospective increase for the previous financial year. This is not a current increase," Magwanishe said.

"The whole country is facing financial challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we would not want South Africans to be under the impression that we are condoning salary adjustments of this nature in this difficult economic times."

Approve

The committee heard that this is the first time that Parliament has been requested to approve the decision on an increase for the remuneration of independent constitutional institutions, as it was previously only done by the executive.

Last year, this was amended and now it is required that the president recommends to Parliament, which then makes a determination.

The committee also approved new regulations regarding the leave cycle for magistrates, which was amended at the start of this year. The regulations now state that leave can only be accumulated up to a period of three years.

Previously, magistrates could accumulate leave indefinitely and any leave that remained at the time of retirement or resignation would be paid out.

The new regulations state that, per calendar year, leave is 30 days of vacation. It starts each year on 1 January, and can be accumulated over a three-year cycle. Leave not taken during this period will be forfeited.

Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanesouth african human rights commissionpublic protector
Lottery
Daily Lotto: 2 winners claim jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
12% - 199 votes
No
37% - 634 votes
Wait and see
51% - 861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(+0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.25)
Gold
1724.83
(-0.08)
Silver
17.51
(+0.23)
Platinum
823.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1904.00
(-0.34)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo