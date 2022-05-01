Ramaphosa abandons Cosatu rally as workers storm stage

After he twice tried to address unhappy workers at Cosatu's workers' day rally, President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries were taken from the stage and appeared to have left the venue.

This after the workers left their seats in the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng, and marched to the stage, with a police cordon doing little to stop them.

Ramaphosa said they have heard them.



"You want your R1 000," he added.

"I understand that. You want the employers to give you R1 000. We've heard your message, and we will be dealing with that matter."

The workers are believed to be employees at Sibanye Stillwater's gold mines, who are currently striking for higher wages. Against a demand for an R1 000 increase each year, the company recently tabled a revised offer of an R800 increase each year, plus an annual R50 increase in the living out allowance.

