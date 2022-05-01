1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa abandons Cosatu rally as workers storm stage

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Simphiwe Nkwali, Gallo Images

After he twice tried to address unhappy workers at Cosatu's workers' day rally, President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries were taken from the stage and appeared to have left the venue.

This after the workers left their seats in the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng, and marched to the stage, with a police cordon doing little to stop them.

Ramaphosa said they have heard them.

"You want your R1 000," he added.

"I understand that. You want the employers to give you R1 000. We've heard your message, and we will be dealing with that matter."

The workers are believed to be employees at Sibanye Stillwater's gold mines, who are currently striking for higher wages. Against a demand for an R1 000 increase each year, the company recently tabled a revised offer of an R800 increase each year, plus an annual R50 increase in the living out allowance.

More to follow


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cosatucyril ramaphosaphokengnorth westmay day
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9112 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3942 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo