Ramaphosa address in Polokwane marred by commotion caused by ANCYL supporters

Zintle Mahlati
ANC Youth League supporters caused commotion outside a venue where President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to speak at.
Zintle Mahlati
  • ANC Youth League supporters caused a commotion outside the venue where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address party members on Friday afternoon. 
  • The president was due to deliver the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Polokwane. 
  • The group was disgruntled over who was being let into the venue. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture was delayed due to a commotion caused by ANC Youth League (ANCYL) supporters outside the venue in Polokwane on Friday.

They demanded to be let into the venue amid strict Covid-19 protocol and tight security.

Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the lecture at 15.30, but had yet to arrive at the venue by the scheduled time.

Hundreds of supporters, dressed in ANC T-shirts, expressed their outrage outside the Jack Botes Hall in the Polokwane CBD.

The group demanded to be let into the venue but security had closed the gates, only allowing in a select number of people. 

No guests were allowed into the main hall where the lecture will be held, while space inside the venue was limited to 500 people.

Despite the restriction on numbers, there were far more supporters wanting access to the venue.

ANCYL National Task Team convener Nonceba Mhlauli told News24 the solution was to host the gathering outside.

She said this was to avoid limiting the number of supporters.

In line with Covid-19 regulations, 2 000 people are allowed at events if they were held outside.

Despite the commotion, Mhlauli insisted there was no chaos.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa left an ANC Women's League event abruptly, citing the violation of Covid-19 regulations.

